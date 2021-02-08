Traffic Fatality: 1800 Block of E Street, Northwest

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a traffic fatality resulting from a traffic crash that occurred on Sunday, February 7, 2021, in the 1800 block of E Street, Northwest.

At approximately 8:28 pm, members from the Second District responded to the listed location for the report of a pedestrian struck. The preliminary investigation revealed a vehicle was traveling eastbound in the 1800 block of E Street, Northwest, when it struck a pedestrian, outside of a marked crosswalk. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victim remained on the scene until being transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent’s identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.