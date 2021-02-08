2021 Media Credentialing Information
Information regarding 2021 Governor’s Office media credentials: Working members of the media who regularly cover the Governor and wish to apply for credentials or renew their 2020 credentials must follow the steps below.
- Fill out the Capitol Press Corps Media Credential Application, which can be found here.
- Submit a letter from the applicant’s supervising editor or producer confirming that the applicant is a member of their news organization and is assigned to regularly cover the Governor. The letter must be on the news organization’s letterhead.
- All applicants, including those who are renewing, must include a profile photo in jpeg format with their application.
- Email the photo, letter and application to Omar Rodriguez at Omar.Rodriguez@GOV.CA.GOV. Applicants will receive an email after their application is reviewed.
Please note, in light of the pandemic, applicants must provide a mailing address in the application so that credentials can be mailed to recipients. Please direct all questions regarding the application process to the Governor’s Press Office at govpressoffice@gov.ca.gov.
###