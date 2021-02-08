2021 Media Credentialing Information

Information regarding 2021 Governor’s Office media credentials: Working members of the media who regularly cover the Governor and wish to apply for credentials or renew their 2020 credentials must follow the steps below.

Fill out the Capitol Press Corps Media Credential Application, which can be found here.

Submit a letter from the applicant’s supervising editor or producer confirming that the applicant is a member of their news organization and is assigned to regularly cover the Governor. The letter must be on the news organization’s letterhead.

All applicants, including those who are renewing, must include a profile photo in jpeg format with their application.

Email the photo, letter and application to Omar Rodriguez at Omar.Rodriguez@GOV.CA.GOV. Applicants will receive an email after their application is reviewed.

Please note, in light of the pandemic, applicants must provide a mailing address in the application so that credentials can be mailed to recipients. Please direct all questions regarding the application process to the Governor’s Press Office at govpressoffice@gov.ca.gov.

