Ahead of Earth Day, Governor Newsom calls on Californians to take action on climate

“We know that small actions add up,” said Josh Fryday, Governor’s Office of Service and Community Engagement Director and California Chief Service Officer. “Earth Month is a powerful reminder that everyone has a role to play in shaping a cleaner future for the next generation.”

A volunteer-led force for change

The California Climate Action Corps efforts are part of the Newsom administration’s broader work to engage Californians in tackling climate change. Through partnerships with climate-focused organizations, California Volunteers, Office of the Governor is expanding opportunities for residents to take meaningful action in their own communities.

Since its launch, the California Climate Action Corps, fellows, and volunteers have delivered significant results in fighting climate change, including:

🌱 Planting more than 100,00 trees and nearly 190,000 native plants, while providing an additional 44,000 trees to communities

👩‍🚒 Treating nearly 5,000 acres of land to improve wildfire resilience

🥗 Diverting more than 100,000 pounds of organic waste from landfills

🌎 Distributing over 60 million pounds of recovered edible food to Californians in need

🙌 Engaging more than 120,000 volunteers in more than 469,000 hours of climate action

In addition, on Saturday, April 18, California Volunteers will host a Community Climate Action Day in Oakland, bringing together California Service Corps members and hundreds of volunteers for a day of climate-focused service projects.

Californians are encouraged to take part in Earth Month by joining a local volunteer effort. Local events can be found at our Earth Month of Climate Action page.

Serve your community year-round

Beyond Earth Month, California has year-round opportunities for residents who want to roll up their sleeves for their communities and the planet

California Service Corps

In March 2026, Governor Newsom kicked off the 2026 California Service Corps recruitment, calling on 10,000 young Californians to step up for their communities to join the California Service Corps — the nation’s largest state service program, bigger than even the federal Peace Corps.

The California Service Corps is a force larger than the Peace Corps and is the largest service force in the nation, consisting of four paid service programs:

#CaliforniansForAll College Corps provides college students at participating colleges and universities the chance to serve on campus or at local nonprofits. Young leaders can earn up to $10,000 for 450 hours of service and the ability to make a real difference in their community. Program focus areas include K-12, climate action, and food insecurity.

California Climate Action Corps fellows can play a role in reducing the impacts of climate change and earn pay toward their education if they successfully complete 1,700 hours of service. California Climate Action Corps Fellows serve in nonprofits, public agencies, tribal communities, and schools.

Youth Service Corps members work with community organizations and local governments to provide critical local public services. Paid members gain work experience, learn new skills, and explore career opportunities.

AmeriCorps California is the largest state AmeriCorps program in the nation, with more than 5,000 members currently serving at over 900 nonprofits, schools, public agencies, and community centers across the Golden State. Service commitments can be from three months to one year, and many terms of service are full-time, including part-time opportunities.

From strengthening local schools to supporting disaster recovery efforts, California Service Corps members are helping address California’s most pressing challenges while building pathways to careers. Learn more about each of these service opportunities at www.caservicecorps.com

California Conservation Corps

The California Conservation Corps (CCC) — a distinct workforce training program through the California Natural Resources Agency — offers Californians ages 18-25 (military veterans up to 29) a chance to make environmental impact a full-time, paid commitment.

In 2025 alone, the CCC completed more than 3.1 million hours of paid training and service. Corpsmembers planted 8,000 trees, treated 1,500 acres to reduce wildfire risk, and responded to 355 wildfire incidents statewide, including the Palisades and Eaton fires. When those fires threatened LA waterways, 392 Corpsmembers installed 116 miles of protective barriers in just three weeks.

The CCC serves as a launchpad for careers in natural resources and public safety. Last year, more than 390 Corpsmembers went on to careers with CAL FIRE, State Parks, the U.S. Forest Service, and others..

Want to serve your state, build skills, and earn a paycheck? Apply at ccc.ca.gov/join-the-ccc

California’s conservation leadership in action

The Golden State is leading the nation in protecting its natural resources. Through California’s 30×30 initiative, a commitment to conserve 30% of the state’s lands and coastal waters by 2030, California added over 1 million acres of conserved land and waters in a single year. That’s larger than the entire state of Rhode Island.

Under Governor Newsom’s leadership in just the last year, California helped establish two new national monuments, launched a major project restoring shallow water habitats at the Salton Sea, and received international recognition for protecting marine habitats. California is also ensuring that all residents can access the state’s natural wonders with programs like State Parks’ discount pass programs and our Youth Community Access Program.

California’s coast isn’t just an environmental treasure—it’s also an economic powerhouse that supports local jobs and businesses, generating over $44 billion annually.