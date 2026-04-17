Governor Newsom demands answers from RFK Jr. over dangerous and racist remarks about “reparenting” Black children
SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom is demanding immediate answers from Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. following deeply troubling comments recently resurfaced suggesting Black children prescribed medications should be removed from their homes and “re-parented.”
At a congressional hearing yesterday, the Secretary was unable to answer for his racist comments from a podcast interview when directly questioned by Congresswoman Terri Sewell.
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