Here’s six new ways California is modernizing state government

SACRAMENTO – Delivering on Governor Newsom’s strategies to make California government more efficient, engaged, and effective, California agencies continue to announce new initiatives, programs and improvements that are delivering real results and making Californians’ lives better. Today, California is highlighting recent work including: fighting tax fraud, protecting Californian’s identities, building data tools to improve water monitoring, and making college more affordable while also protecting college students.

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