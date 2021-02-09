Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
I-70 Bridges Project Update: Week of 2/01/2021

Below is a review of the work that has taken place on the project and work scheduled for the coming week:

Week of 2/01/2021 – Phase II Began

I-70 Eastbound closures began from US 250 & WV 2 South - 16th Street Exit (Exit 1B) to the Oglebay Park Exit (Exit 2A) in order to start phase two of the Fulton Bridge Replacement as part of the I-70 Forward Bridges Project. 

As of Monday, there were alternating single lane restrictions on Ohio Route 7 from just south of Aetna Street in Martins Ferry up until the Bridgeport Exit. The restrictions took place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and were lifted on Friday, February 5, 2021.

Construction continued in Sections A and C Westbound where crossovers were in effect.

The Market Street Overpass width reduction continued.

The lane width reductions on the eastbound entrance ramp and westbound exit ramp to Wheeling Island continued.

Look Ahead to Week of 2/8/2021 

I-70 Eastbound will be closed from US 250 & WV 2 South - 16th Street Exit (Exit 1B) to the Oglebay Park Exit (Exit 2A). 

Construction will continue in Sections A and C Westbound where crossovers are in effect.

The Market Street Overpass width reduction will continue.

The lane width reductions on the eastbound entrance ramp and westbound exit ramp to Wheeling Island will continue.

Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can be directed to the hotline at (304) 810-3214. Please note that inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule. For additional information regarding this project, please visit www.i70forward.com.

