I-70 Bridges Project Update: Week of 2/01/2021

Below is a review of the work that has taken place on the project and work scheduled for the coming week: Week of 2/01/2021 – Phase II Began • I-70 Eastbound closures began from US 250 & WV 2 South - 16th Street Exit (Exit 1B) to the Oglebay Park Exit (Exit 2A) in order to start phase two of the Fulton Bridge Replacement as part of the I-70 Forward Bridges Project.

• As of Monday, there were alternating single lane restrictions on Ohio Route 7 from just south of Aetna Street in Martins Ferry up until the Bridgeport Exit. The restrictions took place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and were lifted on Friday, February 5, 2021. • Construction continued in Sections A and C Westbound where crossovers were in effect. • The Market Street Overpass width reduction continued. • The lane width reductions on the eastbound entrance ramp and westbound exit ramp to Wheeling Island continued. Look Ahead to Week of 2/8/2021 • I-70 Eastbound will be closed from US 250 & WV 2 South - 16th Street Exit (Exit 1B) to the Oglebay Park Exit (Exit 2A).