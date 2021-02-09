CPI Announces New In-House Contract Manufacturing Capabilities in Mexico

About

Co-Production International (CPI) is the premiere administrative and shelter services provider for foreign companies looking to expand to Mexico. CPI handles the complete set up of your manufacturing operation in Mexico and manages the day-to-day administrative duties in accordance with Mexican regulations allowing you to focus 100% on manufacturing. We have 40 years of combined experience, our team has successfully established over 200 companies in Mexico. Today CPI manages over 2,500 workers for 18 clients from a wide array of industries.

Mexico Shelter Program