CPI Announces New In-House Contract Manufacturing Capabilities in Mexico
Co-Production International announced new In-House Contract Manufacturing and Sourcing services available to manufacturers looking to get started in Mexico.
Not everyone is ready for the capital investment of a new maquiladora so we are thrilled to offer contract manufacturing services that allow companies to source assembly and fabrication.”MEXICALI, BAJA CALIFORNIA, MEXICO, February 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This January Co-Production International (CPI) announced new In-House Contract Manufacturing capabilities available to manufacturers looking to start manufacturing in Mexico. CPI is a shelter company services provider with over 40 year’s experience establishing Mexico manufacturing operations.
— Denisse Martinez, Marketing Director, Co-Production International
“Not everyone is ready for the capital investment of a new maquiladora so we are thrilled to offer this new option that allows companies to source assembly and fabrication services in Mexico,” said Denisse Martinez, Director of Marketing for CPI, adding, “Mexico makes everything under the sun and to the same international quality standards you expect in the United States.”
CPI’s new In-House Contract Manufacturing Services cover a wide range of products and processes for the electronics, aerospace, and industrial markets. Contract manufacturing in Mexico is a common strategy for shifting assembly and simpler processes to the highly trained, low-cost workforce that powers the hundreds of manufacturing facilities south of the border.
CPI’s New Contract Manufacturing capabilities include:
System Assembly and Integration/Electronic Assembly
• Integrating multiple PCB assemblies
• Enclosure system configuration
• Sub-chassis assembly and testing
• Cable harness manufacturing
• Cable & wire routing/installation
• Complete mechanical assembly & configuration subsystem assembly
• Full system and subsystem integration and testing
• ESS thermal cycling chamber
Box Build Assembly Services
• Sub-Level Product Assembly
• Design and engineering for mechanical components
• Installation of components and sub-assembly box build
• Routing of Cabling or Wire Harnesses
• System Level Assembly
• Software Loading and Product Configuration
• Functional Testing
• Complete Product Testing & Burn-In
• Custom testing systems with integrated software and hardware solutions.
• Packaging & Labeling
• Warehousing, Order Fulfillment, and Traceability
• Custom tooling and fixtures
• Full turnkey solution
In addition to these specific contract manufacturing capabilities, CPI also offers Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) of electronic products and systems for the aerospace industries. Our MRO facility is EASA and FAA approved for MRO activities that include the following capabilities:
• Test and repair in-flight entertainment system.
• Use and application of manual and automatic test equipment.
• Obsolescence solutions recovering circuit card assemblies and applying refurbish process.
“From wiring harnesses and PCB assemblies to MRO capabilities for the aerospace industry, our internationally accredited contract manufacturing facilitiy in Mexicali is ready to get to work for you. With Mexico’s labor costs now being less than China and being next door to the United States rather than an ocean away, manufacturers are seeing contract manufacturing in Mexico as a long-term strategy for a more resilient supply chain” said Martinez.
