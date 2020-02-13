CPI Announces Upcoming Baja Manufacturing Tour Addressing New USMCA Trade Deal, Chinese Tariffs and Mexico Manufacturing
CPI’s Tour offers access to facilities and Mexico manufacturing experts to executives seeking to improve their bottom line while maintaining U.S. quality.
“With so many changes in manufacturing and global trade, staying on top of supply chain opportunities is a must for any manufacturer. CPI’s goal with our Baja Manufacturing Tours is to take attendees from the conceptual to reality. We give them ample time with decision makers at world-class manufacturing facilities and a chance to walk plant floors, all offering US manufacturers real-world insights to their questions about how to get started in Mexico,” said Denisse Martinez, tour coordinator and Director of Marketing for CPI.
The Baja Manufacturing Tour on April 23rd is part of CPI’s education initiatives available to manufacturers this spring. Tours are no-cost and include transportation to and from San Diego, visits to high-tech manufacturing facilities and a delightful dinner in Tecate featuring BajaMed cuisine and award-winning regional wines. This unique opportunity allows attendees to talk with successful Mexico manufacturing operators about their experiences.
“I cannot recommend taking part in one of CPI’s tours more highly for anyone interested in being more involved in the growing Baja California Norte manufacturing community. The team at CPI has the experience, the tools and the professional gravitas for everyone from a start-up to an established Fortune 400 company,” remarked a past tour attendee and the Project Director of the largest independent custom product and packaging solutions provider in the United States.
Adding to list of benefits of manufacturing in Mexico, the U.S. Department of Commerce reported that Mexico is now the U.S.’s largest trading partner, surpassing China and Canada. Thousands of world-class global manufacturers in Mexico exported $358.13 billion worth of goods to the United States in 2019, showing that even in times of trade uncertainty that Mexico and manufacturing doesn’t slow down.
“The Baja Manufacturing Tour was so well planned and executed. We felt a warm welcome from CPI’s team and the companies we visited. It was an eye-opening experience for us to see and observe these world class operations, and also help us start to understand the options and cost benefit of setting up operations there,” said Han Sun, a furniture manufacturer and past tour attendee.
CPI’s Baja Manufacturing Tour
See Manufacturing First-Hand & Learn How to Get Started in Mexico
Date: Thursday, April 23, 2020
Time: 8:00 am – 5:30 pm
Pick Up Location: Pick Up & Drop Off in San Diego
Tour: Factories in Tijuana and Tecate
Cost: Free, includes transportation and meals
Online Registration Link: https://www.co-production.net/manufacturing-tours-to-mexico.html
Agenda:
• Breakfast
• Educational presentations covering the manufacturing industries and how to soft-land in Mexico
• USMCA free trade deal, new rules & benefits of North American manufacturing
• Solutions to U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports
• Tour of three world-class manufacturing facilities, Q&A with plant managers
• Dinner featuring Baja Mediterranean cuisine and award-winning regional wines
Register Today and Invite Your Colleagues! If you want to participate in the tour, but the date doesn’t work for you – contact us! We’re happy to work around your schedule.
ABOUT CPI
Co-Production International is an administrative and shelter services provider located in San Diego, CA, offering successful business expansion solutions, shelter company services, day-to-day administrative duties, site selection, and the complete set-up of your operation in Mexico. For more information, or if you are interested in a cost analysis for expanding your operations to Mexico, visit www.co-production.net or call 1-855-480-0837.
See Manufacturing Operations in Mexico in Action - Join Our Upcoming Baja Manufacturing
