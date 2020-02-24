CPI Announces Seminar in Ontario to Address New USMCA Rules, How to Start Manufacturing in Mexico

Veronica Contreras, Manufacturing in Mexico Specialist

Three Expert Guest Speakers to Also Address Coronavirus Impact on Trade, Costs of Manufacturing and Setting Up a Corporation in Mexico

Attendees will look at the real costs of manufacturing in Mexico and the advantages of nearshoring. Education is key when dealing with new trade agreements, tariffs and the coronavirus outbreak.” — Denisse Martinez, Director of Marketing for CPI

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Co-Production International (CPI) announces upcoming lunch and learn seminar in Ontario, California on March 11, 2020. The free educational event brings together three expert guest speakers to discuss global manufacturing trends, the Coronavirus impact on trade, advantages and costs of manufacturing in Mexico, and how to get started in Mexico.

CPI’s first quarter educational forum, “Manufacturing in Mexico, How to Lower Costs and Reduce Risk,” will give attendees a chance to stay up to date on manufacturing expansion opportunities in Mexico, especially during a time of unpredictability in global trade and an ever-changing economic environment.

“The last time the global supply chain experienced a tectonic shift like were seeing now was in the 1990s when China became the king of manufacturing. Over the last year or two we’re seeing manufacturers returning to North America. Mexico hasn’t stopped growing during that time, supporting thousands of global manufacturers making high-tech products from pacemakers to airplanes and everything in between,” said Denisse Martinez, coordinator for the CPI Lunch & Learn seminar.

The panel of three experts include John Tulac, a well-renowned international attorney who specializes in international business law; Veronica Contreras, a manufacturing in Mexico specialist who has worked with C-level executives in the evaluation and set up of facilities in Mexico; and Juan Sanchez, a Mexican attorney who specializes in crossborder transactions in real estate and business law. The three experts will also address setting up a corporation in Mexico. The seminar is free, and lunch is included.

“We hope our upcoming seminar will give attendees a chance to look at real costs of manufacturing in Mexico, the advantages of nearshoring production, and get strong understanding of the future of global manufacturing. From Mexico’s labor costs being more cost effective than China and the dramatic reduction in transportation and logistics costs of North American manufacturing, to the passage of the United-States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, Mexico has taken the helm as a manufacturing powerhouse. What we’re seeing is a complementary and collaborative effort by U.S. manufacturers with facilities on both sides of the border,” Martinez added.

The seminar will take place in Ontario, California, a major hub of West Coast manufacturing due to its proximity to the Port of Long Beach and Los Angeles. Manufacturers from every industry are encouraged to attend.

LUNCH & LEARN AGENDA

March 11, 2020

Location: Union Bank | 3536 Concours, Ontario, CA 91764, Suite 300

Time: 11:30am – 1:30pm

Pre-Registration Required: www.co-production.net/mexico-manufacturing-workshop

World Economy Overview and the Future of Manufacturing

• Economic Trends Are to Bring Manufacturing Near-Shore or On-Shore

• Discussion: The Coronavirus Impact on Global Trade

• Manufacturing in China? Diversifying Locations Reduces Risk

• Updates: USMCA vs. NAFTA?

Nearshoring in Mexico

• Advantages Beyond Reduced Costs

• Labor Cost and Other Costs of Doing Business in Mexico

• How Do You Set Up Manufacturing in Mexico?

Legal Framework for a Mexican Corporation

• The Legal Process of Setting up a Mexican Corporation

• IMMEX Program for Reducing or Eliminating VAT

• New Mexico Labor Laws



Contact:

Denisse Martinez

Co-Production International, Inc.

855-480-0837

denissem@co-production.net

www.co-production.net

About Co-Production International, Inc.

Co-Production International is an administrative services provider located in San Diego, CA, offering successful business expansion solutions, shelter company services, day-to-day administrative duties, site selection, and the complete set-up of your operation in Mexico.



