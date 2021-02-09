COVID-19 Daily Update 2-6-2021

​The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of February 6, 2021, there have been 1,983,050 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 124,190 total cases and 2,119 total deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 93-year old male from Monongalia County, a 64-year old male from Mingo County, a 79-year old female from Upshur County, a 63-year old female from Pleasants County, a 69-year old male from Wood County, a 67-year old male from Wood County, a 71-year old female from Wood County, a 90-year old female from Wood County, a 73-year old male from Pleasants County, an 86-year old male from Mingo County, a 69-year old female from Wood County, a 61-year old female from Marshall County, an 88-year old female from Wood County, an 86-year old male from Harrison County, an 82-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 69-year old female from Mercer County, a 79-year old male from McDowell County, a 76-year old male from Mingo County, and a 79-year old female from Mason County.

“Today is a difficult day as our state continues to feel the effects of this terrible pandemic,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our hearts go out to the families who have lost loved ones and to those who are currently battling COVID-19.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,146), Berkeley (9,156), Boone (1,474), Braxton (755), Brooke (1,940), Cabell (7,263), Calhoun (216), Clay (362), Doddridge (427), Fayette (2,478), Gilmer (659), Grant (1,015), Greenbrier (2,309), Hampshire (1,427), Hancock (2,527), Hardy (1,239), Harrison (4,607), Jackson (1,598), Jefferson (3,421), Kanawha (11,347), Lewis (904), Lincoln (1,154), Logan (2,529), Marion (3,488), Marshall (2,890), Mason (1,701), McDowell (1,287), Mercer (3,987), Mineral (2,522), Mingo (1,997), Monongalia (7,299), Monroe (900), Morgan (882), Nicholas (1,089), Ohio (3,463), Pendleton (598), Pleasants (778), Pocahontas (568), Preston (2,459), Putnam (3,940), Raleigh (4,315), Randolph (2,264), Ritchie (577), Roane (476), Summers (681), Taylor (1,039), Tucker (476), Tyler (588), Upshur (1,569), Wayne (2,452), Webster (272), Wetzel (1,027), Wirt (331), Wood (6,669), Wyoming (1,653).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.