Domus Retreat Opioid Treatment Specialists Celebrate Their 16th Anniversary

Domus Retreat® Private Recovery Treatment Center for Substance Abuse and Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Domus is a private recovery and drug treatment center that provides individually designed opiate dependence and addiction treatment options. Furthermore, each treatment protocol is based on an in-depth understanding of each person’s unique needs.

At this critical time in our nation's opioid epidemic, Domus Retreat® remains even more focused on offering a patient-centered detox experience.

Addiction does not define the person, it defines the moment they're in. Domus Retreat center cares for each individual person's needs and goals so they can begin a healthier and happier path.” — Clare Waismann – founder/director, SUDCC/RAS.

ORANGE COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Domus Retreat announced its 16th anniversary as one of the nation's premier opioid treatment programs.

At this critical time in our nation's opioid epidemic, Domus Retreat® remains even more focused on offering a patient-centered detox experience while delivering highly successful treatment results for those suffering from Opioid Use Disorder (OUD). This anniversary also coincides with a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) showing a new record in overdose deaths related to fentanyl and synthetic opioids. Domus Retreat celebrates this important anniversary by remembering and honoring the many lives lost to addiction while also commemorating the thousands successfully treated at the center.

Domus Retreat's mission is to provide an effective response to an unprecedented challenge like the opioid epidemic. The center strives to achieve the goal of improving patient outcomes and quality of care while providing treatment an individualized, compassionate, and innovative manner. "At Domus Retreat, we understand the impact of opioid use disorder on people's lives and the level of vulnerability it causes. We have the opportunity to learn from scientific innovations and everyday challenges to help us improve patients’ experience and accelerate," said founder and director Clare Waismann SUDCC/RAS. "Years of experience treating Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) provides the evidence and tools critical in creating a much safer and more effective drug treatment experience."



Domus Retreat is not a traditional 30 or 60- Day, 12-Step Program. Additionally, we do not promise to fix addiction's complexities or mental health issues in just a week. Instead, our program supports and assists clients through an opioid withdrawal while greatly reducing discomfort and cravings associated with OUD. At Domus, we focus on the entire person, including the mind, body, and spirit. We believe in providing balance and a triumphant recovery experience while individually addressing concerns and helping individuals identify an adequate path for a healthier life. Our team of clinicians and therapists work with each patient to ensure that they are well-taken care of while providing them with the tools and necessary resources for success.



The exclusive nature of Domus Retreat attracts individuals who value private, compassionate and individualized care. "Addiction does not define the person, it defines the moment they're in," said Waismann. "Domus Retreat center cares for each individual person's needs and goals so they can begin a healthier and happier path."



About Domus Retreat

Domus Retreat is an exclusive opioid treatment program and recovery center. It is a beautiful 6000-sq.ft. facility located in Anaheim Hills. Domus includes secluded grounds and only six private suites. The extremely low patient to provider ratio allows each resident to receive continuous personalized service throughout treatment. This individualized attention allows us to understand and connect with patients on a one-to-one basis, so we can strive to have their physical and emotional needs met. At Domus, treatment programs are customized to provide clients the best results while respecting unique health needs, privacy, and time constraints.

For more information on Domus Retreat and available treatment options, please visit https://domusretreat.com/