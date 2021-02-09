Trinity College Dublin enhances student and staff safety and support with SafeZone from CriticalArc
Five-year contract to enable improved safeguarding for entire university community
Trinity is doing everything it can to ensure the physical and mental wellbeing of everyone in our community. We are delighted to be introducing this advanced technology as part of our support actions,”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trinity College Dublin is enhancing safety and support for staff and students by implementing SafeZone® technology from CriticalArc.
— Trinity’s Head of Safety, Dr Katharine Murray
Through this implementation, the university aims to deliver more rapid response to calls for assistance across all campus facilities, and to better assist students and staff working remotely, including those on placement overseas.
When individuals call for assistance – in a wide range of situations including those working alone out of hours, those with particular vulnerabilities and those with medical emergencies – the technology will enable responders to pin-point their precise location.
Students and staff can check-in and use the service with the SafeZone mobile app which puts them in immediate contact with the university’s support infrastructure. The technology will also make it easy for the responders to optimize response, and to provide appropriate intervention in the event of an emergency.
“During this challenging time for our students and staff, Trinity is doing everything it can to ensure both the physical and mental wellbeing of everyone in our community. We are delighted to be introducing this advanced technology as part of our support actions,” stated Trinity’s Head of Safety, Dr Katharine Murray.
“It’s more important than ever for universities to keep in touch with their students and staff, to fulfil their duty of care and ensure that those who need help of any kind get the quickest possible response,” said Darren Chalmers-Stevens, Managing Director of CriticalArc. “We’re pleased to help Trinity College Dublin with a rapid implementation of SafeZone to help ensure the safety and wellbeing of students.”
For more information on CriticalArc and SafeZone go to www.criticalarc.com or email contact@criticalarc.com.
—Ends—
Media Contacts
Tara Farley, CriticalArc PR & Marketing Consultant
+44 (0)7785 707714 or e-mail tara@tmfmarketing.com
Gerard Laurain, Marketing Director, CriticalArc
+1 720.234.2794 or e-mail gerard@criticalarc.com
About CriticalArc
CriticalArc provides SafeZone®, the unified safety, security and emergency management solution that helps large organizations keep their people safe and respond more effectively to critical incidents so they can fulfil their duty of care and mitigate risks. SafeZone fundamentally transforms the ability to manage personal safety, security and emergency situations so organizations can respond faster and more effectively to protect their most important asset, their people. Through real-time visualization, communications and response coordination, SafeZone streamlines operations, is easy to use and quick to deploy.
Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, CriticalArc has offices and operations in the UK and North America providing an international delivery capability and reach. For more information on CriticalArc and SafeZone, please go to www.criticalarc.com, email contact@criticalarc.com or telephone +44 (0) 800 368 9876.
Social Media
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/criticalarc
Twitter: @CriticalArc
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/safezoneapp
About Trinity College Dublin
Trinity College Dublin, University of Dublin, Ireland’s oldest University was founded in 1592. It provides a liberal environment where independence of thought is highly valued and all are encouraged to achieve their potential. Trinity promotes a diverse, interdisciplinary, inclusive environment which nurtures ground-breaking research, innovation, and creativity through engaging with issues of global significance.
Located in a beautiful campus in the heart of Dublin’s city centre, Trinity is Ireland’s highest ranked university. It is home to 17,000 undergraduate and postgraduate students across all the major disciplines in the arts and humanities, and in business, law, engineering, science, and health sciences.
Trinity’s tradition of independent intellectual inquiry has produced some of the world’s finest, most original minds including the writers Oscar Wilde and Samuel Beckett (Nobel laureate), the scientists William Rowan Hamilton and Ernest Walton (Nobel laureate), the political thinker Edmund Burke, and the former President of Ireland and UNHCR Mary Robinson. This tradition finds expression today in a campus culture of scholarship, innovation, creativity, entrepreneurship and dedication to societal reform.
Gerard Laurain
CriticalArc
+1 720-234-2794
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn