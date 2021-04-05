Delaware Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges the Family of a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Delaware To Focus on Better Compensation and Call Attorney Erik Karst of the Law Firm of Karst von Oiste To Get the Job Done

"Please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm at 800-714-0303 for an explanation of mesothelioma compensation along with how the process works. We think you will be glad you did.” — Delaware Mesothelioma Victims Center

WILMINGTON , DELAWARE, USA, April 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Delaware Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We are urging the immediate family of a Navy Veteran who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma in Delaware to please focus on much better financial compensation results and to call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 for a much better result. Financial compensation for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma might exceed a million dollars. Mesothelioma compensation is typically based on how, where and when a person with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos.

"Because of the Coronoavirus and mesothelioma have so many similar symptoms it is very possible the person with mesothelioma was initially diagnosed with COVID19. The typical person with mesothelioma we are trying to identify is about 72 years old and their exposure to asbestos took place in the 1950s, 1960s or 1970s. As a rule-most Navy Veterans who develop mesothelioma were exposed to asbestos on a ship, submarine or at a shipyard. If the person we have described sounds like your husband or dad, and he has mesothelioma-please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm anytime at 800-714-0303 for an explanation of mesothelioma compensation along with how the process works. We think you will be glad you did." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Delaware Mesothelioma Victims Center’s unsurpassed services are available throughout Delaware in communities such as Wilmington, Dover, Newark, Middletown, Smyrna, Milford, or Seaford. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For the best possible treatment options in Delaware, we strongly recommend the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

*Christiana Care



High risk occupations for asbestos exposure in Delaware include the US Navy, chemical plant workers, Dover Air Force Base workers, power plant workers, public utility workers, plumbers, electricians, construction workers, welders, machinists, power plant workers, public utility workers, and auto mechanics. http://Delaware.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma