Lung Cancer & Asbestos Victims Advocate Urges the Family of a Former Auto Mechanic Who Now Has Lung Cancer to Call About Compensation That Might Exceed $100,000 If Before 1983 They Routinely Replaced Auto Brakes

WASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Lung Cancer & Asbestos Victims Advocate says, "If your husband or dad worked as an auto mechanic anywhere in the USA before 1983 and he has recently been diagnosed with lung cancer please call us anytime at 866-714-6466 to discuss compensation. Most people like this are typically stunned when they discover a financial compensation package for a person like this might exceed one hundred thousand dollars. We also want to emphasize we are talking about individuals with lung cancer-not just mesothelioma. The $30 billion-dollar asbestos trust funds were also set up for individuals who developed lung cancer because of workplace exposure to asbestos before 1983.

"The reason we are so focused on auto mechanics who replaced auto-truck brakes, clutches, transmissions, or engine valve covers before 1983 is because their likely exposure to asbestos would have been so significant. Prior to 1983 almost all these types of auto parts contained asbestos. In the instance of replacing auto brakes as an example all day long the mechanic might have been exposed to asbestos all day long.

"Our appeal is if your husband or dad is or was an auto mechanic before 1983 and he now has lung cancer please call us at 866-714-6466 so that we can explain to you the compensation process. Our appeal is nationwide, and we can provide instant access to some of the nation's top asbestos attorneys who will be able to help." https://LungCancerAsbestosVictimsCenter.Com

Important checklist for an individual or veteran seeking compensation if they had significant exposure to asbestos on the job before 1983 and they now have lung cancer:

* The individual or veteran must have been exposed to asbestos prior to 1983 at their place of work or in the armed forces.

* The lung cancer diagnosis must have been recently---preferably in the last one or two years.

* The individual's or veteran's exposure to asbestos must have been substantial and must have involved exposure to asbestos involving more than one product. The ideal individual or veteran who now has lung cancer is one who worked as a mechanic, machinist, worked at a shipyard, at an oil refinery, chemical plant, factory, at a power plant worked as an electrician, welder, as a construction worker, plumber or pipefitter, or a member of a repair crew-maintenance crew.

* The individual or veteran must be able to get specific about how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos-if they hope to receive the best possible financial compensation results. https://LungCancerAsbestosVictimsCenter.Com

The Advocate says, "We do not want to overwhelm a individual or veteran who now has asbestos exposure lung cancer with a long checklist-but to get compensated-all of these things will be necessary. Our appeal is nationwide. If the person, we have just described sounds like your husband, dad or relative--please share this article with them or their family and have them call us at 866-714-6466.” https://LungCancerAsbestosVictimsCenter.Com

Legal Disclaimer:

