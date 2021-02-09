Cannabusiness Elite Environmental Solutions Exhibits at Cannabis Industrial Marketplace Oklahoma B2B Expo
EINPresswire.com/ -- Cannabis Industrial Marketplace is pleased to welcome Elite Environmental Solutions as an exhibitor at our Oklahoma B2B Cannabusiness Expo in Tulsa on Feb. 10 - 11, 2021 in Booth 1033. Elite Environmental Solutions aims to provide the most innovative, sustainable, and reliable environmental automation systems by offering out of the box solutions to their customers.
Extraordinary Yields
Their unique environmental control systems will increase your yields up to 40 percent, driving production costs down in an increasingly competitive market.
Remote Monitoring and Control
Using industry-leading automation technology, EES built control panels create efficiencies and reduce human error. Most importantly, their clients have the ability to monitor and control their grow in real time from anywhere.
KPI Capturing and Recall
Elite Environmental’s user-friendly interface allows their growers to easily pinpoint, save, and replicate the perfect growing conditions everytime!
Professional Drawings and Submittals
At EES, their engineering department will create and review all project specifications to produce
professionally-drafted drawings and submittals for the job.
Attendees at our Oklahoma expo can find Elite Environmental Solutions at Booth 1033. To purchase tickets for the expo, visit https://www.cannabisimp.com/ok40off/.
Jennifer Wynn
Extraordinary Yields
Their unique environmental control systems will increase your yields up to 40 percent, driving production costs down in an increasingly competitive market.
Remote Monitoring and Control
Using industry-leading automation technology, EES built control panels create efficiencies and reduce human error. Most importantly, their clients have the ability to monitor and control their grow in real time from anywhere.
KPI Capturing and Recall
Elite Environmental’s user-friendly interface allows their growers to easily pinpoint, save, and replicate the perfect growing conditions everytime!
Professional Drawings and Submittals
At EES, their engineering department will create and review all project specifications to produce
professionally-drafted drawings and submittals for the job.
Attendees at our Oklahoma expo can find Elite Environmental Solutions at Booth 1033. To purchase tickets for the expo, visit https://www.cannabisimp.com/ok40off/.
Jennifer Wynn
Cannabis Industrial Marketplace
+1 636-346-1266
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn