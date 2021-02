Cannabusiness Elite Environmental Solutions Exhibits at Cannabis Industrial Marketplace Oklahoma B2B Expo

TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cannabis Industrial Marketplace is pleased to welcome Elite Environmental Solutions as an exhibitor at our Oklahoma B2B Cannabusiness Expo in Tulsa on Feb. 10 - 11, 2021 in Booth 1033. Elite Environmental Solutions aims to provide the most innovative, sustainable, and reliable environmental automation systems by offering out of the box solutions to their customers.Extraordinary YieldsTheir unique environmental control systems will increase your yields up to 40 percent, driving production costs down in an increasingly competitive market.Remote Monitoring and ControlUsing industry-leading automation technology, EES built control panels create efficiencies and reduce human error. Most importantly, their clients have the ability to monitor and control their grow in real time from anywhere.KPI Capturing and RecallElite Environmental’s user-friendly interface allows their growers to easily pinpoint, save, and replicate the perfect growing conditions everytime!Professional Drawings and SubmittalsAt EES, their engineering department will create and review all project specifications to produceprofessionally-drafted drawings and submittals for the job.Attendees at our Oklahoma expo can find Elite Environmental Solutions at Booth 1033. To purchase tickets for the expo, visit https://www.cannabisimp.com/ok40off/