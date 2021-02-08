Software and IT Jobs Postings in Houston Almost Back to Normal Levels
When COVID first appeared, hiring took a nosedive and stayed down. Job postings for IT and software positions have nearly returned to their pre-COVID levels.
April was the worst point in 2020. The job postings were 25% of normal levels....Now companies are staffing up.”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When COVID first came on the scene in early 2020, job postings and hiring took a nosedive and stayed down for a while. Job postings for IT and software positions have nearly returned to their pre-COVID levels.
— David Moise
The number of IT and software job postings in Houston for January 2021 are at 86% of pre-COVID levels. This is a clear sign companies are wanting to progress on their 2021 Digital Transformation strategies.
When COVID first hit the news cycle in 2020, job postings and hiring took a nosedive. Even before the first COVID case in Houston, companies tapped the breaks on bringing on new people. “There was a lot of uncertainty in the market. We saw the shutdowns in Asia and wondered if it could happen here.” says David Moise, President of Decide Consulting.
“Job postings for software and IT people are a clear indicator how companies feel about investing in information technology. April was the worst point in 2020. The job postings were 25% of normal levels. We broke the thousand-jobs-posted-a-week level in the late summer, but as COVID cases went up, jobs went down.”
“Depending on the time of year, we see as high as 1600 jobs posted a week for IT and software people. January 2021 is the best sign we have had that companies are looking to get moving again. If 2020 has taught us anything, it is that companies that invest in information technology and digital transformations have an edge. We have been hearing from our prospects about projects they want to start. Now companies are staffing up.”
Decide Consulting collects the job posting data from major and minor job posting sites. The company does this for its own market intelligence and to share it with their prospects, candidates and customers.
Decide Consulting is a Houston-based IT and Software recruiting firm specializing in placing software developers, cloud engineers, cybersecurity, CIOs/CTOs, and other highly skilled technical professionals.
About the Company
Founded and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Decide Consulting has been providing IT staffing and other consulting services to Houston companies since 2002. The company’s team of professionals helps organizations to drive results through a variety of services including IT Staffing, Project Management Staffing, Development Staffing, Cyber Security Recruiting, Factional CIO services, and Software Development. For more information visit Decide Consulting.
David Moise
Decide Consulting
+1 2814135152
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn