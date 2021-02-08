PATRICK MAHOMES WEARS CUSTOM CLOTHIER RICHARDS BESPOKE
Kansas City Quarterback Stuns in Sharp Three-Piece SuitNASHVILLE, TN, USA, February 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Sunday, February 7, Kansas City Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was photographed walking into Raymond James Stadium wearing a custom three-piece suit designed by Nashville-based clothier, Richards Bespoke. Mahomes paired his red and black glen check suit with a black and white striped shirt featuring a contrasting white collar and cuffs, red tie and red pocket square, giving a nod to Kansas City’s signature colors.
Richards Bespoke’s team finished the suit just three days before Mahomes wore it on football’s biggest stage. Mahomes and Richards Bespoke’s owner and designer, Stephen Richards Jr., selected each of the outfit’s design elements, including the fabric, stitching and accessories. From there, Richards created the suit from scratch to Mahomes’ exact specifications.
“Patrick has a keen eye for detail and a deep appreciation for style, which made this outfit come to life,” said Richards. “This look was inspired by his favorite suits this season, and we had fun mixing bold patterns.”
Mahomes is no stranger to a tailored suit, having collaborated with Richards on each of his 10 away-game suits this season. The pair has worked together on countless other suits since they met during Mahomes’ rookie season in 2017.
“Growing up watching football, the Big Game has always been important to me,” said Richards. “This year was even better. Seeing my design worn at this level is something I’ll never forget.”
To learn more about Richards Bespoke, visit www.richardsbespoke.com.
ABOUT RICHARDS BESPOKE:
Richards Bespoke is a Nashville-based custom clothing company founded by Stephen Richards Jr., a Tennessee certified Master Bespoke Clothier. Richards Bespoke has built a reputation in the fashion industry for offering superior service, fine craftsmanship, precise tailoring and a luxury product. The custom clothing company designs and creates high-quality bespoke garments for men and women including suits, sports coats, tuxedos, shirts, jeans, overcoats and wedding attire, along with offering all-inclusive packages designed and crafted to match every individual’s exact specifications. For more information on Richards Bespoke, visit www.richardsbespoke.com.
