CloudChomp, Inc. Has Uncovered $1 Billion in Potential AWS Annual Recurring Revenue and in Available Customer Savings
Our technology has evolved from discovery of savings to ensuring the rewards are received.”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CloudChomp, Inc., a leader in AWS cloud migration planning and discovery tools and Advanced Technology Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN), announced today that they have uncovered $1 billion in potential annual recurring revenue for Amazon Web Services (AWS) migrations and in available customer savings. CloudChomp established themselves five years ago with a discovery tool which gave customers the ability to model their on-premise environments and run total cost of ownership (TCO) reports within 24 hours for VMware environments. CloudChomp has since expanded their product in order to provide an ongoing decision-making and auditing platform for on-premises assets, in motion, or running on the AWS cloud.
With all of the features CloudChomp has added to the CC Analyzer product, their customers can be sure they will find significant value, regardless of where they are in their migration journey – whether they choose to keep their assets on-premises, migrate to the cloud, or have already migrated to the cloud. Some of the benefits customers can expect from CC Analyzer are:
• Increased Speed - 25% faster workload migration within a collaborative workspace and rapid, agentless discovery.
• Reduced Cost - 48% average cost reduction by utilizing our financial modeling tools for all of your environment types.
• Reduced Complexity - 41% time savings: simplify planning for both on-premises and cloud environments with always-on, live data.
“What customers love is our ability to help them achieve their outcomes,” said David Pulaski, CEO of CloudChomp. “It’s one thing to say ‘you could save a certain amount by moving workloads to AWS,' but it is another to provide the tooling to ensure it happens, report on where you are going off course, understand why, and course correct in real time.” Pulaski continued, “Everyone has a plan, but without auditing tools, you may end up off course. Our technology has evolved from discovery of savings to ensuring the rewards are received.”
CloudChomp has "Cracked the Code" for simple, rapid, comprehensive cloud migration assessments, automating discovery, and accurate analytics, all in a collaborative workspace to add insights from those with experience. CloudChomp accelerates and manages cloud migrations and modernization projects through an easy to use collaborative workspace. CC Analyzer offers customers an agentless, automated discovery, TCO, financial modeling, Windows license planning, application discovery, dependency mapping, and ongoing rightsizing and modernization recommendations, and accountability reporting. To download a copy of the CloudChomp Visual Journey, go to this link: https://cloudchomp.com/pdf/CloudChomp-Overview.pdf.
About CloudChomp, Inc.
CloudChomp, Inc. is a cloud migration tools company, helping organizations take a bite out of 21st Century Computing and IT Costs, turning bits and bytes into dollars and cents. It was founded with the explicit mission of accelerating right-sized migration to Amazon Web Services and eliminating the waste associated with manual and expensive assessment processes. The platform is built on and highly optimized for Amazon Web Services. The company is founded by two veteran software executives who have built and created exits for four other software companies. For more information, visit http://www.cloudchomp.com/ or connect with CloudChomp on LinkedIn or Twitter.
