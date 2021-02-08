A Place At Home Opens First Location in Massachusetts
A Place At Home, a leading provider in in-home senior care services, is bringing in-home care services to Massachusetts and is located in the Merrimack Valley.
A Place At Home, the leading provider in in-home senior care services, is bringing in-home care services to Massachusetts and is located in the Merrimack Valley. APAH's new location franchisees are a dedicated team of family members passionate and committed to offering the best caregiving services.
— Gary Lafreniere
The latest franchise location is part of APAH's plan to meet the rising demand for such services.
APAH's New Location
APAH's new franchise in Merrimack Valley is located at 73 Princeton Street, Suite 308, North Chelmsford, MA 01863. The care team for APAH's new home includes Gary Lafreniere, Arianna Lafreniere, and their daughter Liv Lafreniere.
Gary steps in with over 20 years of management experience as a founder and COO of a software company recognized for its award-winning customer service.
His wife, Arianna, has worked for over 20 years in the finance industry and has devoted the last ten years to the Home Care industry.
Their daughter, Liv, is very passionate about caregiving, and she's committed to taking it a notch further by studying early childhood development and psychology in college.
The Why
Speaking of why he chose to provide in-home senior care, Gary says, it's the easiest question you could ever ask him.
"This is personal for my family and when it is personal then you are passionate and driven," Gary Said.
Nana Lafreniere's end of life journey and struggle with dementia touched Gary's family in 2020, and he remembers the countless challenging experiences they went through in the past four years trying to give her the best care they possibly could.
That experience inspired the Lafreniere's, who unanimously agreed the purpose of their next venture should be to help other families easily navigate similar challenges giving their loved ones better care.
"As a family, we knew the purpose of our next venture was to help other families navigate these challenges by making sure their loved one is comfortable, cared for, and happy," Gary said.
"The stress you can relieve from a family and loved one by providing the services they need and plan every step of the way is priceless."
"Making a difference in somebody's life by caring and being compassionate is the ultimate reward. My wife and I can't wait to wake up every day and work alongside our caregivers to support and care for those in need," Gary says.
Why APAH?
Like other care teams who have partnered with APAH before, Gary's family chose APAH's for its team culture and philosophy.
"Reading the literature, watching testimonials, and visiting the website was what piqued my interest in APAH," Gary said.
"Our next step we connected to the management team on a personal level and then spoke to the people who worked for Dustin and Jerod."
In his own words, Gary says, "There are plenty of competitive franchises but none of them can compare when it comes to the philosophy and the people that stand behind it."
He was explicitly awed by speaking to APAH's management team, and several franchisees and right off the bat wanted to be part of the team.
"At first, you might think it is all marketing speak, but after talking to the management team, people who work for management, and many franchisees," Gary said, "I knew APAH was different and we had to be a part of it."
"Arianna and I then had some heart to heart discussions with other franchisees and our search ended. A Place At Home was our new home.”
About APAH
Founded in 2012 by Dustin Distefano and Jerod Evanich in Omaha, APAH is dedicated to providing the best in-home senior care services with its strong ‘We Are Care’ philosophy. APAH invites you to join its fast-growing network of franchisees with strong support and training resources.
Jerod Evanich, MBA
A Place At Home
+1 4022810738
