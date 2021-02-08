Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Object Edge Launches Partnership with Google Cloud Platform

eCommerce SI Helps Businesses Lower Costs, Grow Efficiencies with GCP Solutions

WALNUT CREEK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Object Edge, an award-winning eCommerce consultancy announces the expansion of its solutions portfolio with a new partnership with Google Cloud Platform (GCP). A certified Google Cloud partner, Object Edge now provides customers with expert, efficient cloud and DevOps solutions.

According to Gartner, Google Cloud is a leader in the Infrastructure and Platform Services Magic Quadrant. This leading solution helps leaders innovate, lower IT costs, and modernize their technology stack. GCP is a natural partner for Object Edge to best serve their global, enterprise customers.

Jags Krishnamurthy, Co-CEO and COO at Object Edge says, “We are excited to develop this partnership and to provide this best-in-class solution to our clients and partners. We realize our customers’ need to move to the cloud in a secure, safe, and cost-effective manner and we have built methods to achieve it across UX, applications, DevOps, and data needs. We are committed to creating exceptional end-customer experiences and our partnership with Google Cloud allows us to deliver this promise to our clients.”

ABOUT OBJECT EDGE
Object Edge is an award-winning consultancy that designs, implements, and manages eCommerce in B2B and B2C. As the digital landscape changes, we are here to help you navigate it. With enterprise eCommerce implementations, rich experience design, and commerce accelerators, we transform your business using the world's leading eCommerce platforms. Learn more at: objectedge.com

Contact:
Sarah Falcon
VP Marketing, Object Edge
E: sarah.falcon@objectedge.com
M: 540-270-7971

Sarah Falcon
Object Edge
sarah.falcon@objectedge.com
