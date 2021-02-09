Blackhawk Floors Provides Custom Wood Flooring Installation Services

In an effort to provide its customers with exactly what they want, an industry leader in hardwood flooring is providing custom installation services.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When it comes to wood flooring installations, many things can go wrong in the process; that’s why representatives with Blackhawk Floors, Inc. say they are proud to let customers know that they provide custom wood flooring installation services.

“Our professional workers have established a model of exceptional service,” said Jason Elquest, owner and spokesperson for Blackhawk Floors. “We have installed all types of hardwood flooring in homes throughout the Phoenix, Peoria, and Scottsdale areas. Our competitive prices are also a driving force behind what allows us to serve numerous residents throughout the Phoenix Metro community.”

The availability of Blackhawk Floors custom wood flooring installation services could prove to have perfect timing. According to IBISWorld, an industry leader in providing trusted industry research on thousands of industries worldwide, home renovation activity, which alone accounts for about half of industry sales, has also steadily grown in line with increased real estate activity.

Elquest went on to reveal that Blackhawk Floors has completed more than 2,700 projects over the past two decades and has more than 20 flooring-related certifications. Blackhawk Floors, which now has over 800 samples on display in its Wood Flooring Showroom, is also now offering free estimates using COVID-19 protocols.

“Our team wears masks and maintains social distancing,” Elquest stressed. “Taking safety precautions is very important, which is why we’re taking an active approach to ensuring safety for everyone while offering free estimates using COVID-19 safety protocols.

Blackhawk Floors, Elquest noted, prides itself on its commitment to providing superior workmanship at competitive prices. Blackhawk Floors has always been the leader, from custom wood flooring installation and finishing of solid floors to pre-finished wood floors.

The company is recognized by National Wood Flooring Association Certified Installer, National Wood Flooring Association Certified Sand & Finisher, and the National Wood Flooring Association Certified Wood Flooring Inspector.

Blackhawk Floors’ in-house wood mill shop allows it to create custom moldings, transitions, treads, risers, curves, borders, designs, and more.

For more information, please visit https://www.blackhawkfloors.com/index.php/about-blackhawk-flooring-hardwood-flooring/ and https://www.blackhawkfloors.com/index.php/blog/.

About Blackhawk Floors

Blackhawk Floors is a full-service hardwood flooring company that has provided high-quality wood flooring installations and service in the Phoenix area since 2002.

Contact Details:

15507 N Scottsdale Rd

Suite 150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

United States