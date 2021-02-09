New Report Provides Evidence of the Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Opioid Overdose

Waismann Method® Opioid Treatment Specialists and Rapid Detox Center

A sobering report released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that opioid overdose deaths reached an all-time high in early 2020.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A sobering report released recently by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that opioid overdose deaths reached an all-time high in early 2020. This provides concrete evidence of what advocacy groups have been saying for months: the COVID-19 pandemic and opioid epidemic are converging to create a deadly crisis for millions of Americans. The Waismann Method® Medical Group is calling on public health officials to expand access to treatment services for those with opioid addiction, including treatment for mental health conditions that drive vulnerable people into addiction.



The CDC report included data about drug overdose deaths from April 2019 to May 2020 According to the report, an estimated 81,230 people died from overdoses during that one year. The largest increase in overdoses occurred from March 2020 to May 2020, corresponding to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States and resulting economic collapse.



The report directly linked the pandemic to opioid deaths, saying the increase in overdose deaths was “driven by synthetic opioids before and during” the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. The largest spikes in overdose deaths occurred in the western United States. For example, San Francisco had three times as many overdose deaths as COVID-19-related deaths in 2020. An increase in the availability of fentanyl, a deadly synthetic opioid, is one factor driving the uptick in overdose deaths. Data for the latter part of 2020 are not available, but experts worry that the trend will continue given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.



In response to this discouraging report from the CDC, the Waismann Method® Opioid Treatment Specialists urge public health officials to do more to fight the opioid epidemic. “It is time for bold action,” said Clare Waismann SUDCC/ RAS, founder of the Waismann Method® Medically Assisted Opioid Treatment. “Opioid use disorder is a symptom of a larger problem. Untreated depression, anxiety, trauma, and other mental health problems drive people to abuse substances like heroin and fentanyl. The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the vulnerabilities in our health care system and left people to fend for themselves.”



Thus far, the response to the opioid epidemic has been largely reactive. Measures like expanding access to naloxone can reverse overdoses that are already happening, but they do not prevent opioid addiction in the first place. Mrs. Waismann recommends that we shift to a proactive approach to preventing and treating opioid use disorder. This includes treating mental health issues, providing support for those vulnerable to addiction, and expanding access to life-saving treatments like medically assisted detoxification. “An effective response to opioid addiction includes a comprehensive inpatient health evaluation, a medical detox protocol tailored to meet the patient-specific health needs, and a supportive emotional assessment to identify the best path to successfully sustain recovery,” says Waismann. “It’s time to stop blaming people suffering from addiction for their own problems and start giving them the services they need to recover.”

"The unilateral focus on addiction causes us not to lose the individual in front of us. It is time we learn to treat each patient, based on their unique needs and not pre-set conceptions."



About Waismann Method®

We understand the complexity in which addiction adversely affects the nervous system. Waismann Method® clinical team implements interventions that help heal the brain, reduce cravings while developing new neural pathways. We also understand that individuals need support while the body and brain adapt to their new normal, while emotional stability and decision-making capabilities are being restored. Our mission is to transform and renew lives impacted by opioid use disorder through proven medical science and personalized emotional support.



Waismann Method® Opioid Treatment Specialists and Rapid Detox Center was named for its founder Clare Waismann in 1998. Since then, thousands of patients have been successfully treated at their exclusive center, located in Southern California. "For over 22 years, we have concentrated all our efforts in one single location to provide patients the best quality of care. Our quadruple board-certified medical director is recognized as the most experienced doctor providing sedation assisted detox in the nation. Together with the exclusive Domus Retreat for post-detox aftercare, Waismann Method® has gained a national and international reputation as one of the leading medical detox and treatment providers for opioid use disorder.