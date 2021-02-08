PHILIPP PLEIN opens new flagship in Chengdu, China
EINPresswire.com/ -- Designer Philipp Plein kicks off his ambitious 2021 expansion plan for the Chinese market with the opening of a flagship store located in Chengdu International Finance Square (Chengdu IFS), the most international urban complex in Western China that currently hosts a selection of the world’s top luxury and lifestyle brands amongst its 250 retail stores.
For this 150 square meter boutique Philipp Plein unveils a brand new concept in honor of China, which is the brand’s leading market worldwide, and in celebration of the upcoming Lunar New Year.
The color red, representing luck, joy and happiness in traditional Chinese culture, envelops the space from floor to ceiling, and features a bold all-over print of PHILIPP PLEIN logos and symbols in white.
Clothing for men and women hang along the perimeter suspended by polished steel supports while additional displays and furniture are arranged in the center of the space.
Footwear is showcased in two matching silver panelled structures framed in red. Polished steel and crocodile embossed leather feature in the accessories display case as well as in the luxurious crocodile embossed maxi bench. The PP logo hexagon can be seen in wall fixtures and glass topped tables.
According to Philipp Plein: This last year has been challenging for everyone in the fashion industry but I never lost faith and I am thrilled to get back to the business of expanding my brand and expressing my point of view to an ever-growing market of demanding customers. I am also very proud that my post COVID expansion starts from China, a country to which I am particularly attached and where I have big plans for the development and consolidation of the Philipp Plein brand.
PHILIPP PLEIN Chengdu IFS
L225a, Level 2, Chengdu IFS, No.1 Section3, Hongxing Road, Jinjiang District, Chengdu, CHINA
Tel: +86 028-86786308
Email: ifs.chengdu@ plein.com
Business hours: 10:00 – 22:00 (Mon-Sun)
Carmine Rotondaro
Philipp Plein
+41 71 414 25 50
carmine.rotondaro@in-re.net