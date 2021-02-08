Contify Launches a Competitive Intelligence Solution for B2B Marketers with Advanced Website Change Tracking
Contify equips B2B marketers with AI/ML technology-based solutions that provide competitive intelligence by tracking their competitors’ digital footprint.
The need for vision, innovation, and transformation has never been more pronounced for B2B marketers. To drive growth, B2B marketers must understand shifts in the competitive environment.”WILLISTON, VERMONT, USA, February 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contify, the AI-enabled market and competitive intelligence solution provider, announced the launch of an advanced solution built specifically to cater to B2B marketers and product marketers. The solution is designed to help these teams formulate a proactive marketing strategy by enabling them to stay on top of their competitors’ tactical moves and marketing strategies. With Contify’s competitive and market intelligence platform, marketers get actionable intelligence on competing products, pricing, and promotions to help their sales team effectively handle objections, craft rebuttals, and win more deals.
Contify’s solution for B2B marketers is powered by its proprietary AI-based information processing engine that weeds out irrelevant updates and captures only strategically important updates. Key features of the solution for B2B marketers include:
1. Website Changes: Track your competitor’s websites to gain early insight into tactical moves such as new products, promotions, and landing pages.
2. Customized Taxonomy: Categorize and structure the sourced intelligence by leveraging a taxonomy customized to your organization’s workflows and business objectives.
3. Intelligence Newsletter Reports: Save hours of manual work by building and scheduling daily weekly, or monthly newsletters for leadership teams and other stakeholders from strategy, marketing, and sales teams.
4. Dashboards: Set up competitor benchmarking by customizing dashboards using drag and drop widgets onto the Contify platform.
5. Communicate and collaborate Shareprimary intelligence with your teams in the form of field intelligence and internal reports/ analysis to create a single source of truth of competitive intelligence for your entire organization.
“The need for vision, innovation, and transformation has never been more pronounced for B2B marketers as shifts in buyer priorities continue to proliferate. To drive success and growth for their organizations, B2B marketers must understand shifts in the competitive environment. Contify’s solution for marketers comes with an updated website change tracking feature designed to keep B2B marketing teams on top of their competitors’ marketing thought processes. With the ability to track all changes on the webpages, Contify apprises marketing teams of copy edits that highlight positioning changes, product features that were added or removed, new logos, etc. that might not be covered in the news or through press announcements” says Mohit Bhakuni, the Founder and CEO of Contify.
Contify is offering a 20% discount on early access to the solution. The offer is valid up to 28 February 2021.
Contify caters to the unique market and competitive intelligence requirements of the businesses across industries such as manufacturing, automotive, banks, insurance, consulting, market research firms, Saas based companies, technology, and pharma companies.
About Contify
Contify offers an AI-enabled Market and Competitive Intelligence solution that tracks information on competitors, customers, and industry segments. It enables users to collect, curate, and share information across the organization. Intelligent (actionable) information is mined by searching and analyzing information from over 200,000 online sources including news, company websites, social media, reviews, discussion forums, job postings, regulatory portals, and more. Visit us at https://www.contify.com/
