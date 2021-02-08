Author Norma Royale Wilder to be Featured on Close Up Radio

SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Writing is a safe way to adventure, but it's an adventure unto itself. Even sitting in your chair, eyes closed, in the moment, reflecting on your memories. It is free, fun. It doesn't have to be a trip around the world.

Norma Royale Wilder is the author of The Longer I Live The Wilder it Gets: A Memoir of Adventure. Wilder’s adventures have taken her around the world. All she has to do is close her eyes.

The book includes stories of Wilder’s experiences with an Argentinian smuggling operation, all-night parties in Spain, the war in Central America: a series of vignettes from a life well-lived.

“I’ve wanted to write this book for years,” says Wilder.

The cover of The Longer I Live The Wilder it Gets is Wilder at age 20, hanging 300 feet above the rocks in Las Cruces, New Mexico training for the Peace Corps.

Now 75, Wilder reflects on the beginning of her adventure.

“We were Kennedy's kids,” recalls Wilder. “He inspired us to go out in the world and be a different kind of soldier for the country, one dedicated to positive change around the world. I knew if I wanted to go on this adventure, I had to be bold. That’s what you see in that picture.”

Wilder’s Peace Corps adventure would take her to Guatemala, where she specialized in community development.

“My whole life has been about community development,” says Wilder. “You're not just teaching words, you're teaching culture.”

When she returned to the states, Wilder became a Spanish teacher. She then moved to Venezuela where she taught for a year. Wilder would earn a master’s degree in Spanish and South American literature. She married a professor in Peru, and together they traveled all over South America, raising their family in Costa Rica, then Spain, until finally returning to Santa Barbara.

“I could always teach English and Spanish as second languages,” says Wilder. “That was my ticket!”

Every memoir is ultimately a meditation on memory, what it means to remember, why we remember some events and forget others. The Longer I Live The Wilder it Gets is no different.

“The process of writing the book was me sitting on my couch with a yellow pad and a pen laughing my head off,” recalls Wilder. “I was remembering things I hadn't even thought about in decades. It was quite an adventure just to write this book, and somehow the farther back I went, the easier it was to remember.”

Close Up Radio will feature Norma Royale Wilder in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on February 10th at 4pm EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

The Longer I Live The Wilder it Gets: A Memoir of Adventure is available on Amazon