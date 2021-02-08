Dr Tom Lutz and David Sarfati Discussing Brand Trust with Fotis Georgiadis
There is always going to be more to do than time in the day. Make sure to take time for yourself & your family. It's the hardest thing to do [...]
In recent interviews, Fotis Georgiadis Discusses Brand Trust with two of his clients, Dr Tom Lutz, developer of Repour and David Sarfati, Director of Marketing for the Israel Ministry of Tourism Western Region. Excerpts from those interviews are below:
Can you share 5 strategies that a company should be doing to build a trusted and believable brand? Please tell us a story or example for each.
Under promise and over deliver, or at minimum deliver on what you promise. In a day of shock and awe, its hard to be patient with this approach when others are making claims and promises they don’t fulfill. Yet in the end, honesty and integrity in what you offer wins.
Be authentic. Be who you are as a brand and company. Don’t “buy likes” or get paid for endorsements.
Accept your faults and limitations as a brand. Focus on doing what you do and doing it well.
Build a userbase that loves you and wants to tell others about you. The best endorsement we can get is someone, somewhere talking about us positively when we aren’t around.
Always provide great customer service. When other companies are scaling back and “automating” the customer experience, we’ve found that nothing can replace supporting our customers with the human touch.
I’d say Apple built a believable and beloved brand above the rest. They tell you exactly who they are as a company, they deliver on the hype that they create and very rarely under deliver on what they promise.
In advertising, one generally measures success by the number of sales. How does one measure the success of a brand building campaign? Is it similar, is it different?
ROI on ad spend has been my general philosophy, too. However, I’m finding that as a completely new brand, this metric doesn’t tell the whole story. In an age where ten to twelve impressions are often required to convert to purchase, and sales via Amazon are so difficult to track and quantify, I find website traffic tends to show the most direct correlation to effectiveness of ad spend and brand building campaigns. As a person driven by quantified metrics, this is hard to let be. Yet patience and time have proven website traffic to be a very effective metric where direct ROI is not possible.
David Sarfati, Director of Marketing for the Israel Ministry of Tourism Western Region
Can you share 5 strategies that a company should be doing to build a trusted and believable brand? Please tell us a story or example for each.
1.) Make it clear — As a brand, you can have different brand identities to fit your different audiences. For instance, with Israel, we are working on multiple levels: Faith-based Israel, Adventure Israel, and Eco-travel Israel, just for starters. What we did was define what our strengths as a travel brand are and why they stand out, then create subsets to appeal specifically to the relevant audiences of those niches.
The important thing is that each of our travel brands have a specific promise and story to tell.
It is imperative to know what that promise is. What is the story you’re telling? How do I get it? One of the ways to do it is by developing a strong visual language that includes matching iconography and colors. Every detail matters.
2.) Be everywhere but be specific. — There’s no way around it, if you want to be part of the conversation, you have to be where the conversation is. If your brand is targeting young mothers, find those blogs, find the most influencer Instagrammers, look for Facebook groups where young moms seek out advice at.
While it’s important to have presence in the digital space, you need to be able to be specific and personal. You want to create conversations around your brand, driven by the people who consume it.
3.) Be thoughtful and authentic. — Brands have started becoming more and more vocal about social issues, and while I welcome that wholeheartedly, I believe that there’s a right way to do it and many wrong ways too. For example, around Pride month, we see a lot of brands coming out with LGBTQ+ related marketing. This is a great way to show support for the LGBTQ+ community, but unless you’re actually investing in your LGBTQ+ audience all year round, they will see the bluff. Consumers are very preceptive, sophisticated and smart. Treat them accordingly.
