Zuci Systems continues its growth story with the acquisition of Switzerland based BI & Advanced Analytics firm, Radiare

Zuci Systems Continues Its Growth Story with the Acquisition of Switzerland Based Business Intelligence and Advanced Analytics Firm, Radiare

Zuci welcomes Radiare S.A.R.L to the Zuci family

Acquisition helps Zuci strengthen domain expertise in Business Intelligence, Data Analytics, and Data Visualization.

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, February 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zuci Systems, a digital consulting and solutions firm, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of the Swiss arm of Radiare Software Solutions a full-spectrum Business Intelligence and Advanced Analytics firm based in Geneva. Radiare’s key experts and a team of 40 members will join Zuci as part of this acquisition.

This acquisition further intensifies Zuci’s end-to-end customer experience offerings and establishes its continued commitment to help clients navigate their digital transformation journey. Radiare brings to Zuci significant capabilities in Data Analytics, Data Governance, and Data Visualization. This collaboration complements Zuci’s existing offerings on emerging technologies such as Data Sciences, Machine Learning, and Artificial Intelligence.

“Customer Experience today is driven to a large extent by data analytics and insights. The acquisition of Radiare will strengthen our ability to provide intelligent solutions that our clients expect us to deliver. We are excited to unlock the power of this acquisition and to welcome Radiare’s outstanding team to Zuci.”

-Vasudevan Swaminathan, President and Principal, Zuci Systems

“Our team has been helping businesses go digital by unleashing the power of data and adding value to their decision-making process. With Zuci, we will be able to offer a much greater scope in our client’s digital transformation journey.”

-Prakash Rao, Co-founder and Director, Radiare

About Zuci Systems

Founded in 2016, Zuci Systems is an intelligent software automation solutions firm headquartered in the US with offices in Chicago, Brussels and Chennai, India. Zuci’s strength lies in its ability to deliver exceptional customer experiences with a focus on engineering excellence. As a professional services company, Zuci provides Digital Transformation solutions for businesses by leveraging Data Analytics, Business Intelligence, Personalization, and Process Automation. For more information, visit www.zucisystems.com

About Radiare S.A.R.L

Radiare S.A.R.L is a Data and Business Intelligence solutions provider based in Geneva, Switzerland. The Radiare team has a combined experience of 1,000-man-years on Data Analytics, Data Governance and Data Visualization solutions building long term relationships with well-known names in the European region. For more information, visit www.radiare.com


