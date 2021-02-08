Nolij Consulting Launches Cyber Nolij With Advanced Innovative IT Solutions
Nabeela Khatak
Nolij Consulting LLC (Nolij), a leader in healthcare information technology, has created a joint venture with Ludowici, GA based Advanced, Innovative IT Solutions, LLC (AIIS), an 8(a) company, to expand IT service offerings to clients.
Cyber Nolij, the new joint venture, will combine Nolij’s expertise in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), robotic process automation (RPA), and QA testing with AIIS’ vast capability in cybersecurity. This dynamic team capitalizes on each organization’s strengths to provide innovative solutions to the healthcare industry’s most pressing technology concerns.
“Nolij is outstanding in digital health modernization, test and evaluation, and infrastructure support. With AIIS’s expertise in cybersecurity, this collaboration will ensure systems and infrastructure are secure to protect the American people’s data and personal health information,” said Ashley Mehta, Chairwoman, President & CEO of Nolij Consulting, “It’s a reliable one stop shop for our customers in meeting their mission needs.”
AIIS brings over 15 years of technology experience working in the public and commercial sectors in information assurance (IA), risk management framework training, penetration testing, and cybersecurity implementation. Their leading-edge IA engineering design and controls ensure that all systems, devices, or data centers meet regulatory compliance, reduce liability and protect vulnerable data. Comprehensive security procedures identify, prioritize and reduce risk exposure across clients’ internal and external network environments as part of a zero-trust strategy to proactively identify blind spots and stay ahead of bad actors.
“Teaming with NOLIJ has been an absolute value for AIIS. We serve many commercial customers by providing cybersecurity while NOLIJ has vast IT experience, resources, and stellar past performance in healthcare,” said Antonio Williams, President & CEO, Advanced, Innovative IT Solutions, “together we can bring tremendous value to our customers.”
The Cyber Nolij joint venture is actively working on various GSA 8A contract vehicles and other opportunities to accelerate federal agencies’ IT modernization. The Biden administration plans to invest $9 Billion into the Technology Modernization Fund (TMF) which specifically includes substantial investments in cybersecurity. Cyber Nolij is well positioned to capitalize on the opportunities presented by the increased governmental and commercial focus on cybersecurity.
Nolij Consulting is the recipient of Washington Technology’s Fast 50 award that recognizes the rising stars in the federal market that are making their mark through strong growth and breadth of capabilities from traditional IT services and support to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. Nolij received the PEO DHMS Award for Excellence 2019, which is given by the Program Executive Office, Defense Healthcare Management Systems (PEO DHMS) in recognition of superior service delivery. Nolij Consulting recently announced its expansion into the commercial healthcare IT market.
If you have any questions, please contact nabeela.khatak@nolijconsulting.com. For business opportunities contact bruce.fox@nolijconsulting.com.
About Nolij Consulting
Nolij brings innovative technology solutions and deep expertise in mission-critical support services to solve complex business problems in the federal and commercial sectors. We provide test and evaluation (T&E), enterprise architecture (EA), electronic health record (EHR) modernization, infrastructure operations and maintenance (O&M), data analytics and visualization, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), robotic process automation (RPA), and agile transformation. For more information, visit our website at www.nolijconsulting.com.
About AIIS
AIIS offers Information Assurance Engineering and Risk Management Framework training, Penetration Testing, Cybersecurity Implementation and Technology Consulting. Their experts are certified in CISSP, CEH, MCSE, CASP, GPEN, GWAPT, GCIH, PenTest+ and Security+.
