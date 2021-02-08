The Sunshine Coast’s Premium Bouldering Gym Has Arrived
Friends, families, groups and organisations are all signing up for the new and unique climbing, yoga, fitness centre and cafe on the Sunshine Coast
Flow’s internationally-experienced climbing coaches, unique 350 sq m of walls and futuristic training board help you climb better and upskill faster - while having the most fun!”MAROOCHYDORE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, February 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For those who like to use both their brains and their bodies, the Sunshine Coast’s newest and most unique fitness centre is the place to be.
— James Hembury, General Manager
The Sunshine Coast’s first premium climbing gym, Flow Bouldering, officially opens on Saturday 13th February 2021. Doors open at 9am with a Launch Party from 5pm.
The gym, which has a floor size of more than 1,000 square metres, opens in a huge and airy warehouse at Forest Glen, less than a minute from the M1 (Bruce Highway) and Route 8 (Maroochydore Road).
The Flow team spent three years designing the space, the climbing walls and all the facilities. Flow Bouldering is the latest premium addition to things to do on the Sunshine Coast. All ages of climbers are welcome. Flow Bouldering is family-friendly and pet-friendly too.
The high-end climbing walls are designed and built by renowned Brisbane-based climbing company ICP. More than 350 sq m of climbing challenges - plus the addition of thousands of potential problems on the world-famous Kilter Board. In addition, Flow holds yoga, fitness and assessment classes.
General Manager James Hembury and his partner and Operations Manager Angel Freeman, say the team wanted to create a “vibrant community hub”, for climbers, fitness and mental health, a great social network, as well as first-rate coffee and food.
“We are so thrilled to share our experience of climbing all over the world, along with training and coaching in both Australia and the UK,” said James Hembury, General Manager of Flow Bouldering, adding,
“Flow climbing walls are designed by industry experts and dedicated climbers. Every angle and every feature has been checked carefully to give climbing space with the best holds and brands available, placed and regularly updated by an experienced team of route setters.
“There are over 50 problems (the term used for individual climbs) to suit all abilities, from highly experienced international climbers to first-timers.
“As well as keen climbers snapping up our memberships, we are seeing strong interest from schools and youth groups locally.”
Operations Manager Angel Freeman, says, “Climbing goes hand in hand with sustainable, ethical practices. Here at Flow, we strive to make the best climbing environment and that starts with the best coffee, hot drinks and food, to keep everyone well fed and energised.
“Flow has scoured the Sunshine Coast for ethically produced, environmentally-friendly coffee that tastes absolutely great. We have chosen Guru Life premium blend coffee, freshly roasted locally and designed to heighten your senses, making you happy inside.
“As well as the famous Guru Life Coffee and delicious nutritious food for our climbers and everyone who comes to the Flow Cafe, we also have dog biscuits taste-tested by our own climbing-pup, Lani - because Flow is family-friendly and that includes four-legged family members!”
Within the Flow Cafe area there's space to chill out, study, work, or hang with friends, with free wifi, comfortable couches, table seating, and study desks. A huge mural of the Sunshine Coast Mountains dominates one wall, meticulously painted by Angel and her Dad, Tim Freeman.
Local suppliers include Bambu Skincare organic hand balm for climbers, Bamboo Park plants and screens, Guru Life Coffee, Greene Ware, TimtheTradie Planters, and Unique Health Products healthy food and drinks.
This professional, premium boulder gym brings world-class sports and exercise to the Sunshine Coast. With globally recognised training tools and Olympic standard climbing holds, combined with experienced, qualified coaches, the Flow team hopes to train the next generation of competition level climbers.
All the bouldering problems are graded by colour, ranging from yellow holds which are the easiest, to white representing the more hardcore paths. The degree of difficulty scales up gradually so climbers can transition smoothly through grades, and push their strength and abilities regardless of their current climbing level.
Routes are updated weekly, so dedicated climbers always have new problems to scale.
In the bamboo-screened “Flow Labs” yoga studio, there are flow, flex, strength and restorative classes, run by Sunshine Coast start-up The Flow Lab. The classes focus on the functional fitness and centring effects of yoga.
There is specialist crossfit equipment to help strengthen the muscle groups used to scale boulders.
The world-class Kilter Board is an interactive fully adjustable training wall with Bluetooth controlled LED systems to generate over 35,000 different climbs. With so much more than just bouldering, yoga and strength training, climbers can enjoy a variety of training tools including pull-up bars and hang boards.
Climbers can train both sides of their bodies, important for muscle development, and also develop their critical thinking and problem-solving abilities.
Bouldering and climbing challenge your mind and body, along with conquering any fear of heights, and all it requires is a pair of flexible climbing shoes, chalk, patience and determination.
Casual climbing sessions are from $16/day for kids or $20 for adults; as well as weekly memberships from $18/week.
Flow Bouldering, 1/5 Cedarbrook Drive, Forest Glen, 4556. Phone 0410 942 426
Hours:
Mon to Sun 9am–10pm
Early Bird Start: once a week 6am start for members
Connect at www.flowbouldering.com.au, on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/FlowClimbingAut, on Instagram @flow_climbing_australia https://www.instagram.com/flow_climbing_australia, call 0410 942 426.
James Hembury
Flow Bouldering
+61 410 942 426
