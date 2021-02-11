Cascade Offers Innovative Solution for Remediation of Chlorinated Solvent Contamination

in situ groundwater remediation chemistries tackle chlorinated solvent and petroleum contamination Excellence on Every Level

SourceKill℠ emulsified zero-valent iron technology is one of the most advanced in situ treatment options available on the market today

Closing the loop with our own specialty chemistries and their effective application is the logical next step in the evolution of Cascade’s business model to ensure optimized remedial results” — Eliot Cooper, Vice President of Technology

BOTHELL, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cascade Environmental (“Cascade”), the leading field services contractor of drilling and remediation services, announces partnership with TEA, Inc. (“TEA”) to tackle the most difficult phase of chlorinated solvents in groundwater, known as dense non-aqueous phase liquid (DNAPL).

SourceKill℠ is the most reactive and DNAPL-specific chemistry on the market today. Offered exclusively by Cascade Environmental, it is manufactured by TEA Inc., the first to provide this engineered in situ chemistry solution for DNAPL. The emulsified zero-valent iron (EZVI) technology was developed by a team of researchers from NASA and the University of Central Florida to address DNAPL issues at Cape Canaveral.

Cascade has supported in situ remediation with both characterization and injection services for the last twenty-six years while injecting other suppliers' chemistries. “Based on our experience at hundreds of sites, we know that our customers’ success depends on our continued commitment to providing unparalleled technical expertise, superior field services, and cost-effective application of in situ chemistries,” said Eliot Cooper, VP of Technology. “Simply, we were missing the chemistries that mapped well to our capabilities and with the challenges facing our customers. Closing the loop with our own customized specialty chemistries and their effective application is the logical next step in the evolution of Cascade’s business model to ensure clients see optimized results.”

SourceKill is an emulsified zero-valent iron that targets chlorinated solvent DNAPL and source zones. It is the second of four new chemistries to be introduced under the Cascade name this year. Cascade’s colloidal activated carbon for chlorinated solvent and petroleum remediation and encapsulated enzymes for petroleum remediation are expected to hit the market by June.

“We are pleased to team with Cascade in providing SourceKill as a specific remediation chemistry to address chlorinated solvent source areas,” says Dr. Brad Droy, President and Chief Executive Officer of TEA, Inc. “Being the first licensee, we have been true to the original NASA EZVI patent and have worked continuously through the years to ensure the manufacture and delivery of the highest quality product. In addition, we have worked with Cascade through the years in a seamless manner at multiple sites across the US and look forward to bringing that synergy to new and existing clients.”

“Our new chemistries will target chlorinated solvents, petroleum, metals, and emerging contaminants,” explains Scott Wisher, Senior Vice President. “There are thousands of these sites, many of which are complex, that still have groundwater contamination that has not been resolved. The chemistries alone won’t solve the problem. Our technical experts help consultants achieve a faster and more cost-effective path to closure on these sites by combining advanced characterization, innovative chemistries, and precise delivery of the remedy.”

For more information on the new injection chemistries and integrated turnkey remediation services, contact Eliot Cooper at ecooper@cascade-env.com.

About Cascade

Cascade is a field services contractor that partners with our clients to provide seamless environmental and geotechnical solutions from concept to completion. Our vision is to integrate technology, safety, sustainability, and human potential to tackle the challenging environmental and geotechnical issues facing our clients. For more information on Cascade, please visit www.cascade-env.com.

About TEA

TEA, Inc. is a specialty environmental consulting firm that has been in business since 1996. TEA uses a combination of risk-based remediation experts, remediation products, and strategic partnerships and alliances to bring the lowest, long-term cost of environmental liability ownership to our clients. TEA is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA. With the growth of our business, we now have additional offices in Texas, Florida, and Michigan. Learn more at www.teainconline.com.