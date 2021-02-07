Traffic alert – Veilleux Rd covered bridge in Troy
Veilleux RD Covered bridge by River Rd in Troy is impassable due to a fire and the subsequent collapse of the bridge into the river below.
This route is not accessible by any vehicle types at this time.
This incident is expected to last until further notice when a replacement bridge is built. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
