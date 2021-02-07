Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Traffic alert – Veilleux Rd covered bridge in Troy

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

VSP Derby

 

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

Veilleux RD Covered bridge by River Rd in Troy is impassable due to a fire and the subsequent collapse of the bridge into the river below.

 

This route is not accessible by any vehicle types at this time.

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice when a replacement bridge is built.  Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.  

 

Motorists should seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully.

 

Melanie Daniell

Emergency Communications II VSP Williston

802 878 7111

 

