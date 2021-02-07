St. Johnsbury Barracks / Violations of Conditions, CDLS

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A400517

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Gabriel Schrauf

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 02/06/2021 @ 2125 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St. Concord, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions, Driving with a Criminally Suspended License

ACCUSED: Donald Bartlett

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

VICTIM:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 02/06/2021 at approximately 2125 hours, Troopers from

the St. Johnsbury Barracks were advised Donald Bartlett was violating his

conditions of release by being present at a residence he was court ordered not

to be near. Troopers responded to the residence in Concord, VT. Prior to

Troopers arrival, Bartlett had left the area. Troopers located Bartlett driving

a short distance away on Route 2. Troopers made contact with Bartlett and further

investigation determined Bartlett was in violation of multiple conditions of release

and operating with a criminally suspended license. Bartlett was taken into

custody and transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. The court

was contacted, and Bartlett was subsequently lodged at Northeast Regional

Correctional Facility.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/08/2021 1230 hours

COURT: Essex County Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Regional Correctional Facility

BAIL: $1,000

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.