Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 204 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 205,133 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Violations of Conditions, CDLS

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A400517

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Gabriel Schrauf                            

STATION:   St. Johnsbury Barracks              

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 02/06/2021  @ 2125 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St. Concord, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions, Driving with a Criminally Suspended License

 

ACCUSED:  Donald Bartlett                                             

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

 

VICTIM:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 02/06/2021 at approximately 2125 hours, Troopers from

the St. Johnsbury Barracks were advised Donald Bartlett was violating his

conditions of release by being present at a residence he was court ordered not

to be near. Troopers responded to the residence in Concord, VT. Prior to

Troopers arrival, Bartlett had left the area. Troopers located Bartlett driving

a short distance away on Route 2. Troopers made contact with Bartlett and further

investigation determined Bartlett was in violation of multiple conditions of  release

and operating with a criminally suspended license. Bartlett was taken into

custody and transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. The court

was contacted, and Bartlett was subsequently lodged at Northeast Regional

Correctional Facility.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/08/2021 1230 hours            

COURT: Essex County Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Regional Correctional Facility

BAIL: $1,000

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Violations of Conditions, CDLS

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.