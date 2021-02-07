St. Johnsbury Barracks / Violations of Conditions, CDLS
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A400517
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Gabriel Schrauf
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 02/06/2021 @ 2125 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St. Concord, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions, Driving with a Criminally Suspended License
ACCUSED: Donald Bartlett
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT
VICTIM:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 02/06/2021 at approximately 2125 hours, Troopers from
the St. Johnsbury Barracks were advised Donald Bartlett was violating his
conditions of release by being present at a residence he was court ordered not
to be near. Troopers responded to the residence in Concord, VT. Prior to
Troopers arrival, Bartlett had left the area. Troopers located Bartlett driving
a short distance away on Route 2. Troopers made contact with Bartlett and further
investigation determined Bartlett was in violation of multiple conditions of release
and operating with a criminally suspended license. Bartlett was taken into
custody and transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. The court
was contacted, and Bartlett was subsequently lodged at Northeast Regional
Correctional Facility.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/08/2021 1230 hours
COURT: Essex County Superior Court Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Regional Correctional Facility
BAIL: $1,000
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.