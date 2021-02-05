Fallen FHP Trooper Receives Roadway, Building Designations

February 5, 2021

A portion of I-95 and an FHP station were named in remembrance of FHP Trooper Joseph Bullock

FORT PIERCE, Fla. – Today, on the one-year anniversary of Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) Trooper Joseph Bullock’s tragic death, a portion of Interstate 95 in Martin County and the Fort Pierce FHP station in St. Lucie County were both named in Trooper Bullock’s honor.

On February 5, 2020, Trooper Bullock was shot while assisting a motorist with a disabled vehicle on Interstate 95 in Martin County. While Trooper Bullock was in the process of performing his duties, the driver of the vehicle approached Trooper Bullock and fatally shot him. Trooper Bullock is the first law enforcement officer to be killed in the line of duty in Martin County.

Trooper Bullock served the residents of Florida with the Florida Highway Patrol for nearly 19 years – all on the Treasure Coast. He was in the 99th recruit class in Tallahassee, from February 26, 2001, to August 17, 2001. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force. At the time of his death, he was survived by his mother, father, and his two sisters.

“For nearly 19 years, State Trooper Joseph Bullock served the citizens of Florida as a hero among us – willing to run toward danger to help keep others safe,” said Senator Lauren Book. “It is my honor to have worked with FHP and the Florida Legislature to ensure the proper recognition of Trooper Bullock and the legacy of service he has left behind.”

Representative Chuck Brannan said, “It was my privilege to sponsor this legislation so that we can permanently honor those troopers who have given their lives in defense of all we hold dear. It is my hope that the motoring public will always remember their sacrifices as they pass by these markers on our state highways”

“Paying honor to Trooper Bullock by designating a portion of I-95 and the Fort Pierce station in his name is a great tribute,” said Colonel Gene S. Spaulding, Director of the Florida Highway Patrol. “I would like to thank the Florida Legislature and Governor Ron DeSantis for ensuring the sacrifices of our fallen heroes are memorialized.”

The dedication ceremony was held today at Christ Fellowship Church in Stuart, Florida. Trooper Bullock’s mother, father, and two sisters were present at the ceremony, along with FHP members and leadership, members of the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, and state officials. A portion of I-95 between mile markers 105 and 110 in Martin County is now designated as the “Trooper Joseph Bullock Memorial Highway” and the FHP station located at 2929 North 25th Street in Fort Pierce, Florida is now designated as the “Trooper Joseph Bullock Building.”

