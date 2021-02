FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

FEBRUARY 5, 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The State Underground Petroleum Environmental Response Bank (SUPERB) Act Advisory Committee will meet virtually on Monday, February 8, 2021, at 10 a.m. via Microsoft Teams.

The agenda is available here.

To receive a link to the meeting, please call Ryan Ariail with the UST Management Division at Ph: 803-608-0418.

