High Levels of Vitamin C in Rose Hips Extract May Help Enhance Immune Response and Control Inflammation
Some rose hips (Rosa rugosa) extracts include high levels of vitamin C and other bioactive compounds that may support immune response and inflammation control.
Linden Botanicals’ Immune Support Kits include rose hips, Cistus incanus and Phyllanthus niruri. This collection of superbotanicals may provide support for colds, flus, coughs and invading pathogens.”DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Best known for its antioxidant properties, Vitamin C is able to scavenge damaging reactive oxygen species (ROS) to protect the body’s cells and tissues from oxidative damage and dysfunction. Vitamin C also supports healthy immune function. Rose hips (Rosa rugosa) extract is a rich source of Vitamin C.
— Michael Van der Linden, Owner of Linden Botanicals
Vitamin C levels can become depleted from the body during infection. The requirement for vitamin C may increase with the severity of the infection. Current clinical trials are testing high-dose vitamin C in patients with COVID-19. The flower extract of Rosa rugosa has antioxidant properties and may act as a beneficial anti-inflammatory agent. Rose hips may be able to play an important role in supporting immune health and helping to prevent inflammatory disorders.
“Inflammation helps protect the body against infection, chemical and bacteria exposure, trauma, and tissue damage,” says Michael Van der Linden, owner of Colorado-based Linden Botanicals. “However, too much inflammation can harm tissues and organisms and has been associated with the development and onset of inflammation-related diseases. Rose hips extract may help enhance immune response and control inflammation. Our free Inflammation Support e-book explains how to identify the signs and get the most effective herbal support..”
Rosa rugosa are wild plants traditionally used for their active compounds, which may provide support for a wide variety of diseases. Rose hips are associated with their ascorbic acid, phenolic content, and healthy fatty acid content, including Vitamin E and Lycopene. Rose hips are the round portion of the rose flower just below the petals.
In recent years, scientific interest in rose hips uses has increased due to its potential to support treatment for disorders related to oxidative stress, including inflammatory bowel disease, coronary artery disease, skin disorders, hepatotoxicity, renal disturbances, diarrhea, rheumatoid arthritis, diabetes, hyperlipidemia, obesity, and cancer.
“Linden Botanicals’ ShieldsUp Immune Support Kits include rose hips, Cistus incanus, Phyllanthus niruri, Laricifomes officinalis (Agarikon mushroom), Japanese Hedge Parsley, and L-Lysine,” Van der Linden says. “Our rose hips extract is standardized to 20% vitamin C. We created this proprietary collection of superbotanicals to provide anti-viral support for colds, flus, coughs, and invading pathogens.”
Linden Botanicals sells the world's healthiest teas and extracts, including Cistus incanus, Phyllanthus niruri, and rose hips (sold in the company's Immune Support Kits). These teas and extracts provide science-based support for immune health, brain health, mood, stress relief, energy, memory, kidney health, joint health, digestive health, inflammation, hormonal balance, and detox/cleanse.
