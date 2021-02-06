Expanded COVID-19 Vaccine Offerings, Feb. 4 - 15

The Fargo VA Medical Center is currently offering the COVID-19 vaccine by appointment to all Veterans enrolled in VA healthcare who are 65 years old and above Feb. 4 through Feb. 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. To schedule a vaccine appointment at the Fargo VA Medical Center, call (701) 239-3700 option 2. If you fall outside this age group, you’re still encouraged to call and we can add you to our reserve list.

Along with the above special offerings, the Fargo VA Health Care System continues to actively contact Veterans across North Dakota and northwest Minnesota directly to schedule appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. We’re contacting Veterans who meet high-risk criteria based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) prioritization. Veterans should not travel to the Fargo VA Medical Center or our VA community based outpatient clinics to receive a COVID-19 vaccine without a scheduled appointment. Instead, care teams will contact Veterans directly to schedule an appointment based on their criteria of risk of severe illness from COVID-19. But the above special offerings between Feb. 4 and 15 are an exception where you’re encouraged to call us to schedule a vaccine appointment.

As increased vaccine supply is available, VA’s goal is to offer the COVID-19 vaccine to all Veterans who want to be vaccinated. We’ve taken several steps to expand our COVID-19 vaccine program across the Fargo VA Health Care System’s entire service area. We’ve had planned vaccination events at some of our VA outpatient clinics, and we’re working to have additional vaccination events at other VA outpatient clinics soon. We’re prioritizing Veterans who meet the CDC definition of “high-risk” by offering them appointments at these events. Because of the limited supply of vaccine at the present time, these vaccination events at our VA outpatient clinics will be by appointment only. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact your healthcare team. We will make every effort to host additional vaccination events across our service area until everyone can have their turn.