MDC to host ice fishing workshop in Columbia on Feb. 9

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer an ice fishing workshop in Columbia, 1–3 p.m., on Feb. 9. This free workshop will take place at Stephens Lake Park located at 2001 East Broadway.

This Discover Nature — Fishing workshop will address basic ice safety, equipment instruction, fish identification, and hands-on experience fishing on the ice. MDC will provide all bait and tackle, but participants are welcome to bring their own gear. Participants are encouraged to bring ice cleats, a chair or bucket to sit on, and dress for the weather.

“With a week of cold temperatures in the forecast, we hope for a fun day of catching some fish and learning to safely enjoy the experience of local ice fishing,” said MDC Community Education Specialist Ashley Edwards.

Space is limited for this outdoor event, and participants must register in advance at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/176046. All registrants must be at least 15-years old. All participants must wear a mask covering mouth and nose and adhere to physical distancing guidelines to ensure public safety.

In the event of insufficient ice cover, the clinic will continue with opportunities to fish from an ADA-accessible platform. The class will be canceled in the event of hazardous weather, including freezing rain or heavy snow.

Fishing permits are not required to participate in the workshop, but if individual anglers wish to keep the fish they catch, or continue fishing after the workshop is over, they will need to purchase a Missouri fishing permit prior to the class, available at missouriconservation.org/permits.

For more information, contact Ashley Edwards at (573) 815-7901, ext. 2968 or Ashley.Edwards@mdc.mo.gov.

MDC works with Missourians to provide educational opportunities and enriching outdoor experiences all year long. Ice fishing allows anglers to extend their fishing season and continue to harvest legal game fish species using unique methods. Learn more about MDC’s Discover Nature — Fishing programs at short.mdc.mo.gov/Z4y.