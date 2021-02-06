Learn to use your trail camera effectively at MDC virtual program Feb. 16

St. LOUIS, Mo.—Ever wondered what wild critters might be lurking in your backyard or on your property, especially during the overnight hours? A trail camera can help you easily answer that question. These marvels of modern technology can reveal the secret comings and goings of wildlife before your eyes. Yet many people purchase trail cameras, but do not know how to fully use them.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) wants to help take the mystery out of using trail cameras so you can solve the mystery of what’s out there. MDC is offering an Identifying Wildlife Using Wildlife Trail Cameras on Tuesday, Feb. 16 from 7-8 p.m. The online class is free and open to all ages.

Join MDC naturalists virtually as they focus on important details to help users be successful with a trail camera. Participants will discover how to place the cameras on their property based on animal behaviors and how they move to increase the chance of capturing a subject on camera. They’ll also learn how to identify wildlife often photographed on these cameras.

“We will go through techniques such as camera height, proper location, and potential baiting,” said MDC Naturalist Shelly Colatskie. Presenting real world scenarios., the class will also offer expert advice and resources to help identify animals in Missouri likely to show up on these cameras.

“We’ll show examples from a wide variety of locations, including private property, MDC and other Missouri state owned land, caves, creeks, trails, and more,” Colatskie explained. She said the program will also show a few examples how trail cameras are used in more exotic locations too, like Belize.

Identifying Wildlife Using Wildlife Trail Cameras is a free program; however, advanced online registration is required at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZaB. As this is a virtual event, attendees will receive an invite to the WebEx event 24 hours prior to the program. It will come from DoNotReply_MOEvents@S3Gov.com. Participants are encouraged to check their spam or junk folder if they do not see the invite.

MDC offers many free educational programs in the St. Louis region to help people discover nature, fishing, hunting, and the outdoors. Stay informed by going to the MDC St. Louis reginal events page at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZP6.