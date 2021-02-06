Royalton Barracks/ DUI III
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B200385
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Michael Marcinkowski
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 02/05/2021 at approximately 8:33 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Chelsea, VT
VIOLATION: DUI III
ACCUSED: Andrew D. Patane
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Tunbridge, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 02/06/2021 Vermont State Police dispatch received a call reporting tire tracks leading off the roadway on Bobbinshop Road in Chelsea. Troopers from the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks located the vehicle. Subsequent investigation revealed the operator, Andrew D. Patane to be operating under the influence of intoxicants. Patane was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court Orange Criminal Division on 02/24/2021 to answer to the charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/24/2021 at 8:00 AM
COURT: Orange
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.