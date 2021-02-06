Royalton Barracks/ DUI III

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B200385

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Michael Marcinkowski

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 02/05/2021 at approximately 8:33 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Chelsea, VT

VIOLATION: DUI III

ACCUSED: Andrew D. Patane

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Tunbridge, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 02/06/2021 Vermont State Police dispatch received a call reporting tire tracks leading off the roadway on Bobbinshop Road in Chelsea. Troopers from the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks located the vehicle. Subsequent investigation revealed the operator, Andrew D. Patane to be operating under the influence of intoxicants. Patane was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court Orange Criminal Division on 02/24/2021 to answer to the charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/24/2021 at 8:00 AM

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.