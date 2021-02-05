Rare oceanfront property 80 feet of ocean frontage Build your dream beach escape Low-density Lauderdale Beach Commanding views of the Atlantic Ocean

Concierge Auctions Announces Pending Sale of 2424 North Atlantic Boulevard in Cooperation with Timothy Elmes and Addison Ruff of Compass Florida

It was a pleasure to come together as one with the Concierge Auctions team to sell this beautiful property.” — Timothy Elmes, Listing Agent

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions is pleased to announce that 2424 North Atlantic Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, a blank canvas framed by commanding views of the Atlantic Ocean, is pending sale in cooperation with listing agent Timothy Elmes and Addison Ruff of Compass Florida.

Previously listed for $7.995 million, the property sold during an active auction on February 2nd.

The global exposure generated by Concierge Auctions in the 43 days prior to the sale resulted in over 7,000-plus website/page views, 1,197 prospects, 45 showings, and 10 bidders.

2424 North Atlantic Boulevard sits on a blank .255-acre canvas providing a rare opportunity offering unobstructed views of the Atlantic. The possibilities are endless to design a private escape or a multigenerational family retreat. This oceanfront escape gives the new owner a chance to create a space that engages with its natural setting, where open windows give way to ocean breezes, and white sands are merely a step outside. This property offers effortless beachfront luxury, an incredible indoor-outdoor lifestyle, or a showpiece home built for entertaining a crowd.

"It was a pleasure to come together as one with the Concierge Auctions team to sell this beautiful property. We were able to find the best buyer by leaning into the Concierge Auctions’ global database. In just 43 days, the auction process and exposure brought a happy buyer for this property” stated listing agent, Timothy Elmes.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing of 2424 North Atlantic Boulevard will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the buyers' representing real estate agents. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information or to view all current offerings, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction firm with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind properties with the most high-net-worth property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers get incredible deals. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Since its inception in 2008, Concierge Auctions has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever achieved at auction, and grown its activity in 44 U.S. states/territories and 29 countries. The firm owns the most comprehensive and intelligent database of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and has contributed more than 300 homes to-date as part of its Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information visit ConciergeAuctions.com.