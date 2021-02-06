Franciscan Ministries to Educate Older Adults on Real Estate Market and Home Sale for Move to a Senior Living Community
The Ministry is partnering with Moving Station to host "Consider It Sold!" webinar on Feb. 9 and Feb. 10. This presentation is free and open to the public.LEMONT, ILL., UNITED STATES, February 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Franciscan Ministries is partnering with Moving Station to host a “Consider It Sold!” webinar that will highlight real estate trends for 2021 and provide solutions to help with putting your house on the market in preparation for a move to a senior living community.
Patrick Fitzgerald, the vice president for client relations at Moving Station, is the guest speaker for the presentation, which will be held at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Feb. 9 and Feb. 10. Click here to reserve your seat for one of the sessions.
The COVID-19 vaccine rollout and subsequent economic recovery are expected to lead to a strong real estate market in 2021.
Partnered with Franciscan Ministries, Moving Station can help older adults and their families navigate the home sale process with confidence and less stress by connecting them with a dedicated Personal Relocation Manager. Along with a Relocation Manager, clients receive personalized Market Analysis Reports developed in partnership with local real estate experts.
Additionally, Moving Station managers will review the information to educate older adults on their home’s most probable sale price, local market conditions and the current competitive landscape. You can also find out if a home qualifies for a QuickBuy® immediate offer, which allows people to sell their home safely, bypassing showings and home sale preparations, and closing in as few as 14 days.
For more information about Franciscan Communities, call 800-524-6126 or visit the ministry website.
About Franciscan Communities
Franciscan Communities is a subsidiary of Franciscan Ministries and is sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago. They provide quality senior living and compassionate healthcare services, including independent living, assisted living, memory support, skilled nursing, rehabilitation services and more. Franciscan Communities are located in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio.
About Franciscan Ministries
Franciscan Ministries is a nonprofit Catholic system offering senior living, healthcare and community-based services. Franciscan Ministries provides home-and-community based healthcare services to support families and their loved ones. Additionally, they support young, at-risk women seeking a Catholic, secondary education, and operate a family violence prevention center and shelter.
About Moving Station:
Moving Station has been offering innovative selling and relocation services since 1995. Moving Station has partnered with 500+ communities and supported 90,000+ families. In 2012, the company developed the first national iBuying solution, and today, QuickBuy® remains the only instant-offer solution serving all 50 states.
