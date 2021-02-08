Sopheon Names First Chief Product Officer
New role chartered to lead cloud-based innovation
I am excited to be joining at such an exciting time in Sopheon’s journey. I look forward to bringing my passion for innovative products to have a direct impact on Sopheon’s continued success.”MINNEAPOLIS, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sopheon, a global leader in enterprise innovation management solutions, announces the appointment of Michael Bauer to its leadership team. Bauer joins Sopheon as the company accelerates its SaaS transition.
Bauer is a market leading executive with a reputation for building, leading and mentoring cross-functional teams and organizations to successfully bring new products to market. He has been responsible for driving and introducing over 100 products to market across a wide range of industries that include data communications, enterprise software, connected products/IoT (Internet of Things), marketing automation, Big Data, and embedded systems.
In his role at Sopheon he will leverage his experience and background to further accelerate and expand Sopheon’s SaaS solutions that empower companies worldwide to create the market-leading products of tomorrow. Mike previously served in senior roles at Innovu, Avnet (NASDAQ: AVT), and Timesys, among many other notable enterprise technology companies.
“As we take our next steps in transitioning Sopheon to the cloud and towards a user-centric, product-led business model, the time is right to appoint an executive leader to focus on our next generation of products,” said Sopheon President, Greg Coticchia. “Mike’s experience and leadership will help us build more and better products, deliver more value to our customers, and allow us to scale our company more profitably and with less risk.”
ABOUT SOPHEON
Sopheon (LSE: SPE) partners with customers to provide complete Enterprise Innovation Management solutions including patented software, expertise and best practices to achieve exceptional long-term revenue growth and profitability. Sopheon’s Accolade solution provides unique, fully-integrated coverage for the entire innovation management and new product development lifecycle, including strategic innovation planning, roadmapping, idea and concept development, process and project management, portfolio management and resource planning. Sopheon’s solutions have been implemented by over 250 customers with more than 60,000 users in over 50 countries. Sopheon is listed on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange. For more information, please visit www.sopheon.com.
Sopheon and Accolade are trademarks of Sopheon plc.
