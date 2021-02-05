Street Volkswagen of Amarillo Celebrates Sales Department with Awards Banquet
Street Volkswagen Sales Department celebrated the end of 2020 with a non-traditional Awards Banquet honoring the best of the best for a successful year.
I love this job and coming to work each day, and I give thanks to John Luciano for believing in me and hiring me back in 2013.”AMARILLO, TEXAS, USA, February 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Street Volkswagen of Amarillo celebrated the end of 2020 with a socially distanced awards ceremony at the dealership in Amarillo, Texas on Saturday, January 16, 2021. Although the company had to do things a little different than normal, attendees celebrated the accomplishments of their hard work in a non-traditional year.
— David Ortiz
Receiving the top award of Salesperson of the Year for the seventh consecutive year was David Ortiz. Ortiz has been with the company since day one when the Volkswagen brand returned to Amarillo in 2013. He loves the brand, the culture at Street Volkswagen and his teammates.
“I love this job and coming to work each day,” Ortiz said. “I give thanks to John for believing in me and hiring me back in 2013.”
In addition to Salesperson of the year, the company recognized other departments and employees individually for their hard work. A full list of awards and winners are listed below:
Salesperson of the Year: David Ortiz
New Car Salesperson: Owen Sutherland
Used Car Salesperson: Joel Marquez
Toch Award: Dawn Owens
The 300 Club Award: Ron Garverick, JJ Cuevas & Joel Owens
Rookie of the Year: Doni Bell
BDC Agent of the Year: Ashley Parks
“Congratulations to our hard working team for all their hard work in 2020,” John Luciano, Street Volkswagen of Amarillo Owner & General Manager said. “We are pumped and ready for 2021 so we can continue to help our customers in any way we can.”
Street Volkswagen of Amarillo opened in Amarillo, Texas in 2013 and has since been a valuable corporate citizen in the Texas Panhandle. They provide support to area nonprofit organizations such as Family Support Services, Young Life, United Way, the High Plains Food Bank, the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce, the Amarillo Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, West Texas A&M University and many other organizations. For more information on Street Volkswagen of Amarillo please visit their website at www.streetvw.com or call them at 806.350.8999
