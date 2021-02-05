Maine DOE Child Nutrition Team Announces Initial Transition to New Software Program to Streamline Claiming, Ordering, Applications, and Review

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Child Nutrition Team is excited to announce that a new software program called CNPWeb will launch this week and begin to replace NEO for all School Nutrition functions. CNPWeb will streamline the claiming, ordering, annual application and review process for all of the Child Nutrition programs: School Nutrition, Food Distribution, Summer Food Service and Child & Adult Care Food Program.

The new CNPWeb software will transition over, starting with the Food Distribution Program (FDP), also known as USDA Food on 2/4/2021.

All districts will need to submit a FDP application for approval and locations of delivery in CNPWeb. A webinar will be offered Tuesday, February 9th at 9:30am (register here) – This webinar will be recorded and available on Child Nutrition Training Webpage. Additional material and resources will be on the CNPWeb web page and in our weekly Child Nurtition listserv updates. This is in preparation for completing the annual USDA Foods order opening February 12, 2021. Applications must be in and approved to get a fair share of the USDA Food money before February 12th. All orders must be placed for SY22 food by February 22, 2021 to meet the USDA purchase deadline.

The remaining Child Nutrition programs are anticipated to transition to the new CNPWeb system during the spring of SY22.

Please make sure your School Department’s Food Service Director is aware of this message. It is important to meet the deadline for the federal food service programs so that all schools to get their fair share of money. More information can be found on the Maine CNPWeb web page https://www.maine.gov/doe/schools/nutrition/programs/fd or by contacting the Maine DOE Child Nutrition Office.