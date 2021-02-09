Author and Autism Coach Deanna Picon Named Top Parental Advice Writer by Autism Parenting Magazine

About

Your Autism Coach, LLC provides personalized guidance, comprehensive support programs and seminars that address the issues and concerns of parents of special needs children and adults. Now on Twitter(@yourautismcoach), look for the latest parenting tips and advice from Deanna Picon. She shows parents how to overcome the challenges of raising a child with special needs, while building a rewarding life for themselves. Deanna is the author of the critically-acclaimed "The Autism Parents' Guide To Reclaiming Your Life". She is also the recipient of the following prestigious awards from Autism Parenting Magazine: "2020 Top Parental Advice Writer" Award, "2018 Top Parental Advice Writer" Award and the "2015 Top Life Coach Writer" Award.

http://www.yourautismcoach.com