Brian Laufer of QuoteWerks Recognized as 2021 CRN® Channel Chief
Brian Laufer recognized for the fifth time as a CRN® Channel Chief. This is Brian's 20th year with QuoteWerks.
This enables Brian to work closely with the QuoteWerks Community ensuring business owners and sales professionals have the tools they need to succeed and reach their business goals.”ORLANDO, FL, USA, February 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aspire Technologies, Inc, the developers of Award Winning QuoteWerks Sales Quoting and Proposal Software, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Brian Laufer, Vice President, to its 2021 list of Channel Chiefs. The prestigious CRN® Channel Chiefs list, released annually, recognizes leading IT channel vendor executives who continually demonstrate outstanding leadership, influence, innovation, and growth.
— QuoteWerks
Brian Laufer is celebrating twenty years working with the QuoteWerks community. Before joining the QuoteWerks Team, Mr. Laufer’s background was in IT consulting and Software Development. In addition to being on the executive team, Brian's current roles at QuoteWerks are in Business Development and also Software Development. This enables Brian to work closely with the QuoteWerks Community ensuring business owners and sales professionals have the tools they need to succeed and reach their business goals. Working with partners and customers, Brian makes this happen through educating the community and by facilitating seamless integrations between distributors, vendors, CRMs, PSAs, and other partners.
The 2021 Channel Chiefs are prominent leaders who have influenced the IT channel with cutting-edge strategies, programs and partnerships. All honorees are selected by CRN’s editorial staff based on their dedication, industry prestige, and exceptional accomplishments as channel advocates.
“CRN’s 2021 Channel Chiefs list includes the industry’s biggest channel evangelists, a group of individuals who work tirelessly on behalf of their partners and drive growth through the development of strong partner programs and innovative business strategies that help bring business-critical solutions to market,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “The Channel Company is proud to recognize these channel influencers and looks forward to following their continued success.”
CRN’s 2021 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2021 issue of CRN® Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.
About QuoteWerks
QuoteWerks is an affordable turn-key quoting and proposal solution with over 87,000 Users in 101 countries. What sets QuoteWerks apart is its 55+ integrations with CRM (such as ACT!, Autotask, ConnectWise Manage, salesforce, Kaseya BMS, MS CRM, Outlook and more), Accounting (QuickBooks and Sage 50), Distributors (Ingram Micro, Tech Data, SYNNEX, and more), FedEx/UPS, Leasing, Sales Tax, Dell, Cisco, HP, CDW, and more. www.quotewerks.com
© 2021. QuoteWerks is a registered trademark of Aspire Technologies, Inc.. All rights reserved.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com
© 2021. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.
The Channel Company Contact:
Jennifer Hogan
The Channel Company
jhogan@thechannelcompany.com
Brian Laufer
Aspire Technologies, Inc.
+1 407-248-1481
