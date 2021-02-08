After Record-Breaking Year Chatham Family of Businesses Forge Ahead on Notable Projects

More than 70 years after Chathambilt Homes was founded the company remains one of the most awarded residential homebuilders in Atlanta and is managed by four Chatham brothers: Gabe, J. David, Lance, Myles.

ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the heels of a record-setting year in 2020, Chathambilt Homes, the award-winning residential builder known for its legacy brand of Chatham family businesses, hits the ground running with several marquis projects in 2021. Among them are new, high-end custom communities in Milton, Alpharetta and Cumming, as well as Hawks Ridge, a luxury golf community in Ball Ground, and many custom homes on privately owned estates. Chatham’s newest community, Baxley, is a small enclave of Southern Living custom home designs nestled in the Alpharetta-based company.

“Baxley is a gated community featuring seven custom luxury homes within the fabric of the downtown Alpharetta community,” said Myles Chatham, director of marketing for the Chatham family of businesses. “We are working closely with award-winning designers to create meaningful designs custom built with the legendary craftsmanship of a Chathambilt Home.”

A leader in the industry for more than 70 years and now in its third generation, Chathambilt Homes has built more than 5,500 luxury estates and developed more than 150 neighborhoods in north metro Atlanta.

“There are several trends we are seeing across our family of businesses, including a renewed emphasis on the home office for both work and school, more on-site amenities like outdoor living and the migration to the suburbs and emerging ex-urban communities,” said Lance Chatham director of operations for the Chatham family of businesses.

The Chatham Company, a partner company of Chathambilt Homes, assists people across north Atlanta buy and sell their homes. Statistics show that the company is outperforming the market by more than 44 percent in closed units, outperforming the market by more than 29 percent in closed volume and sellers who choose to list with The Chatham Company have a 35 percent higher chance to get their home sold than listing it with another agent. In 2020 the Chatham family of businesses received a significant number of accolades for its long-standing commitment to quality.

“We are honored to be recognized for excellence across our family of businesses,” said Gabe Chatham. “Of the many awards we received we are most proud of the Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association’s (GAHBA) OBIE Award for Best New Home,” he said.

Other top industry awards include the Atlanta Parade of Homes’ Best Kitchen and Modern Luxury Magazine’s Best Homebuilder. In addition, Gabe was named to the prestigious Who’s Who in Residential Real Estate by the Atlanta Business Chronicle and the company was a frequent contributor to Atlanta’s Best New Homes TV show and Atlanta Building News.

At the close of 2020, David Chatham, visionary of The Chatham family of businesses, who served on CoreLogic’s board of directors for 31 years, as well as its predecessor firm, First American Corporation since 1989, stepped down. Chathambilt Homes’ Gabe Chatham’s served as 2020 president of the Greater Atlanta Homebuilder Association (GAHBA) and led the organization through an especially challenging year.