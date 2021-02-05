Spaghetti Bowl/Second St. Overnight Ramp Closures for NDOT Reno Spaghetti Bowl Xpress Construction

CARSON CITY, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Transportation is announcing Reno spaghetti bowl and Second Street overnight ramp closures beginning Jan. 31 as part of continuing spaghetti bowl improvements.

The following closures will take place as new ramp alignments are constructed as part of spaghetti bowl renovations.

All construction activities and times are subject to change and are weather dependent.

BEGINNING JAN. 31: Spaghetti Bowl and Second Street Ramp Closures

Eastbound I-80 to northbound U.S. 395 ramp intermittently closed nightly from 9p.m. to 6a.m. Jan. 31 to Feb. 5. for bridge construction. Detour via southbound I-580 to Second Street to northbound I-580/U.S. 395. Mill Street will be used as an additional detour during Second Street closures.

Eastbound I-80 to southbound I-580 ramp intermittently closed nightly from 9p.m. to 6a.m. Jan. 31 to Feb. 5 for bridge construction. Detour via northbound I-580 to Oddie Boulevard to southbound I-580/U.S. 395.

Southbound I-580 on ramp from Second Street closed nightly from 9p.m. to 6a.m. Jan. 31 to Feb. 5 for bridge construction. Local detours will be noted by traffic signs.

REMINDER: Southbound I-580 lane shifts/reductions in place since Jan. 17

Southbound I-580 will continue to be reduced to three lanes between the spaghetti bowl and Villanova Drive, with lanes shifted to the east to allow for demolition of aging interstate bridges.

Drivers should anticipate travel delays and new traffic patterns, and are advised to leave extra travel time and consider alternate routes.

Speeds will continue to be reduced to 55 mph.

Southbound I-580 from eastbound I-80 traffic will experience rapid merge to southbound I-580.

The improvements are part of construction of the first phase of NDOT’s spaghetti bowl renovations, known as Spaghetti Bowl Xpress. Over the next two years, the eastbound I-80 to southbound I-580 Spaghetti Bowl ramp will be widened to two lanes and eastbound Interstate 80 lanes between Wells Avenue and the Spaghetti Bowl striped. On southbound I-580, auxiliary merge lanes and improved ramps will also be added between the Spaghetti Bowl and Plumb Lane, along with sound and aesthetic walls. The first phase of construction will not require relocation of any residences.

Additional interstate improvements will be built in prioritized phases through 2039 as funding is identified. Approximately 250,000 vehicles per day currently travel through the spaghetti bowl. The Reno-Sparks population is expected to increase 27 percent by 2040. Without the future improvements, population growth is anticipated to lead to travel delay increases of 53 percent through the Spaghetti Bowl. Project information and sign-up for e-mail project updates is available at www.ndotspaghettibowl.com.