I-15 Northbound Evening Lane Closure at St. Rose Parkway Feb. 3 in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) announces a third-party inside lane and shoulder closure along northbound Interstate 15 just south of St. Rose Parkway from 9 p.m., February 3, until 5:30 a.m., February 4, in Clark County. The temporary closure is needed for exploratory geotechnical boring related to the Brightline West high-speed rail project. Ninyo & Moore is the contractor.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.