Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 694 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 205,245 in the last 365 days.

Farm District Road Lane Reductions Feb. 4-26 as NDOT Extends Shared Use Path in Fernley

CARSON CITY, Nev. – Intermittent lane closures will take place on Farm District Road in Fernley weekdays Feb. 4-26 as the Nevada Department of Transportation continues extension of the existing walking and biking path. 

Farm District Road will be intermittently be reduced to one lane at select intersections between Jennys and Jasmine lanes weekdays from 6a.m. to 5p.m. Feb. 4-26 as crews enhance roadway curb, drainage and pedestrian ramps. Drivers will see minor travel delays as traffic flaggers alternate directions of traffic at certain intersections.

Future lane and shoulder closures will also take place in the spring to conduct final construction of the new pathway. 

The existing multi-use path on the southwestern side of Farm District Road is being extended from where it currently ends near Cottonwood Elementary School. The new section of 10-foot wide path to be constructed from Crimson Way to Jasmine Lane will enhance access and safety for pedestrians, bicyclists and schoolchildren traveling between residential areas in southern Fernley and local schools and other neighboring destinations. 

State highway information is available at nevadadot.com or by calling (775) 888-7000. 

Construction workers with hard hats

You just read:

Farm District Road Lane Reductions Feb. 4-26 as NDOT Extends Shared Use Path in Fernley

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.