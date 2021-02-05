Farm District Road Lane Reductions Feb. 4-26 as NDOT Extends Shared Use Path in Fernley

CARSON CITY, Nev. – Intermittent lane closures will take place on Farm District Road in Fernley weekdays Feb. 4-26 as the Nevada Department of Transportation continues extension of the existing walking and biking path.

Farm District Road will be intermittently be reduced to one lane at select intersections between Jennys and Jasmine lanes weekdays from 6a.m. to 5p.m. Feb. 4-26 as crews enhance roadway curb, drainage and pedestrian ramps. Drivers will see minor travel delays as traffic flaggers alternate directions of traffic at certain intersections.

Future lane and shoulder closures will also take place in the spring to conduct final construction of the new pathway.

The existing multi-use path on the southwestern side of Farm District Road is being extended from where it currently ends near Cottonwood Elementary School. The new section of 10-foot wide path to be constructed from Crimson Way to Jasmine Lane will enhance access and safety for pedestrians, bicyclists and schoolchildren traveling between residential areas in southern Fernley and local schools and other neighboring destinations.

State highway information is available at nevadadot.com or by calling (775) 888-7000.